Reassessment begins in Augusta County

The Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group has begun appraising properties in Augusta County as part of the county’s real estate reassessment

Work started this month and will continue through 2023. Wample-Eanes has more than 25 years of assessment experience.

Augusta County’s last reassessment became effective Jan. 1, 2019. The reassessment now underway becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2024. Reassessments are necessary to reflect the current real estate market and more equitably distribute the tax burden.

To stay up to date on the reassessment, visit the Augusta County webpage at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/reassessment. Residents may contact the Augusta County Reassessment Office (c/o Wampler-Eanes, Po Box 959, Verona, 24482) or by calling (540) 245-5630 or AugustaReassessment@gmail.com.