Remembering a pioneer: Former supervisor Kay Frye was a 'classy lady' who fought for Augusta County residents

When the news of Kay Frye’s death on Wednesday reached me, I was filled with sadness upon the passing of my friend and colleague. Two thoughts immediately filled my head: “Hers was a life well lived” and “She made a difference.”
A passionate woman with a sharp wit and a good head on her shoulders, Kay is probably best remembered for her 12 years of public service on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors where she worked hard to protect what makes our corner of the Shenandoah Valley special. As the Middle River District representative, she fought to protect farmland, promote education, preserve history, and ensure that the citizens were the recipients of fair and transparent governance.
Not only did Kay serve 12 years on the board (1996-2007), but she did so while shattering the “good old boy” norms of how local government had always played out. She was only the second woman ever elected to the board of supervisors (Cheryl Miller of Pastures was the first) and was the first woman to serve as chair of that board (in 2004).
I happened to have been the third woman elected to the very same board and the second female chair. I could not have attained either position without Kay’s groundbreaking work ahead of me. My first four years on the board were concurrent with Kay’s last four, so she was a mentor as well as a friend.
I will never forget the trip we took together to the National Association of Counties governmental conference in Chicago. Of course we learned a lot about good governance at that meeting, but on our off time we attended a Cubs baseball game and visited the art museum, specifically to view the famous “American Gothic” painting of course.
Kay loved to travel. I went with her on several other trips, including one to Ireland, but her wanderlust also took her to places such as China and Spain as well as many spots in the U.S. She simply had an insatiable curiosity to see and learn as much as she could about the world around her.
Katherine Clem Douglass Frye, known to all as “Kay”, was born in Winchester on Dec. 30, 1937. She passed away Wednesday, at the age of 83, at a local nursing home after a long struggle with dementia. Kay grew up in the northern part of the Valley, Mt. Jackson, where she attended Triplett High School. She went off to college at Virginia Intermont earning a degree in general studies and art and participating in equestrian activities there.
After college she married high school friend, Raymond L. Frye. That was in the early 1960s and not long after that they settled on a small farm near Mt. Sidney. Raymond worked as a mechanic at Smith’s Transfer and Kay became a journalist.
From 1966 until 1972, Kay worked full-time at the Daily News-Record in Harrisonburg and from 1972-1995, she worked part-time, writing feature stories and covering local government activities. She and Raymond also delved deeply into farm life, breeding and training American Saddlebred horses. They both showed horses at every opportunity they had as was evidenced by the dozens and dozens of winners ribbons on display in their farmhouse. The pair were also active participants in the Glenmore Hunt Club.
It was that love of horses and of farming in general that led Kay to first dip her toes into the local political waters and it was what led her to run for public office in 1995. “(Our) quality of life is dependent to a large degree on a strong agricultural economy. Profitable agriculture is the only practical way to preserve open space, besides the fact that we need food producers,” she said in March of 1995 when she threw her hat in the ring for public office.
Those views had jelled within Kay about five years earlier when she became one of the movers and shakers behind the creation of the Middle River Agricultural and Forestal District. These rural conservation zones help localities provide farming with some collective protection against development. Today the county has four and Staunton has one ag-forestal district, but in 1990 this was a brand-new concept within both the state and the Valley.
A lot of hard work by members of the Augusta County Land Use Committee, of which Kay was a member, went into forming the special district and then selling it to the community. Kay considered her role in the formation of the district as one of her greatest achievements. Her work in creating that district was also my first introduction to the diminutive, but feisty woman. As a fellow journalist, I was asked to write a story about the new ag-forestal district so, of course, she was one of the folks I interviewed.
I learned that Kay’s passion was rooted in the land; she never tired of saying that she “loved every square inch” of her farm. It was that passion for ensuring that farming was in Augusta’s future that led her to announce her candidacy for the Augusta County Board of Supervisors in 1995.
Raymond, newly retired, celebrated the launching of her campaign. Sadly, he never saw her win because he dropped dead of a heart attack that summer. Despite the devastating loss of her husband of 31 years, Kay pulled herself up by her bootstraps and made history that November when she was elected.
And so it was that at 57, the age when many begin pondering retirement, Kay launched a new career as an elected public servant.
Being on the board for 12 years means that she had to subject herself to the rigors of campaigning three times, once every four years. It also meant that she was open 24/7 for contact from constituents. I can assure you from my own personal experience on the board that most people who contact a supervisor are not doing so out of a desire to deliver a compliment. The job is not easy, but it is important. Being on a local board meant having a front row seat where “the rubber meets the road” and Kay took her job as a representative of the people very seriously.
In addition, to continuing to push for an agricultural agenda, she served on the Augusta County Service Authority where she learned the intricacies of water and sewer, and on the county’s library board, where she helped found the Churchville branch library.
“Kay believed in things passionately and she was fearless in fighting for the things she believed in,” noted Gerald Garber, the current chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who holds the same seat that Kay once held. He is also a farmer and neighbor to Kay.
Anyone who serves on a local board can tell you that controversy is a constant. Two huge ones dominated Kay’s last few years on the board, which were also those years that she and I overlapped. The first involved two historic brick houses, including one that was once owned by the famous folk artist Grandma Moses. Through a quirk of fate the two houses were on Augusta County government property and several supervisors were of the opinion that the two structures should be razed.
Over a period of several years, Kay worked to give those houses life again. I joined with her once I was on the board. Together we, and many others, backed down the opposition, staving off a vote to tear down and eventually substituting that with a vote to honor and preserve. Both of those houses remain standing today, waiting for new owners and some tender loving care. What a great legacy to Kay Frye it would be if someone stepped up to the plate to give them new life.
The final story of Kay’s service on the board has become somewhat legend in the annals of early 21st century Augusta County governance. Known simply as the “Megasite controversy,” it involved a plan launched by Virginia’s state economic development officials to locate a large Toyota automobile assembly plant and a large number of satellite businesses in Weyers Cave.
Standing alone against the other five members of the board and the state officials, Kay and I pushed back on what we believed would be development that was much too large for our rural area. While we were not opposed to good development, we thought this proposal would far outstrip the county’s ability to fill the jobs and handle the expected growth. The result would, we believed, involve the loss of farming, a paving over of much of the county, and a drastic increase in taxes. Additionally, we resented the way negotiations, including discussions of using eminent domain for economic development, were being done behind closed doors. If such a proposal was going to be considered in the county, we believed the people should be allowed to weigh in on their own futures.
For a number of months, things were pretty tough. We were ostracized by much of the board and browbeaten by some of the state’s representatives. I clearly remember one such meeting with the state folks where we questioned the resulting air quality if so many factories were built in Weyers Cave, especially knowing that air quality measurements in nearby Shenandoah National Park were already at dangerously unacceptable levels.
The response from the state economic folks regarding our concerns involved a lot of blustering about what loopholes could be used to get around those air permit problems.
“But what will the people breathe?” said a distraught Kay Frye.
Eventually the project died, partially because we let the people know what we could about the project without violating any rules and many began to push back, and partially because of the reluctance of some landowners to be a part of clandestine deals.
But her words at that intense, closed door meeting will ring in my ears forever. As Chairman Garber said to me the day after Kay’s passing, “She was a classy lady.”
Truer words were never spoken. Good-bye Kay Frye. Augusta County sends its thanks.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
