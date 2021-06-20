Remembering a pioneer: Former supervisor Kay Frye was a 'classy lady' who fought for Augusta County residents

When the news of Kay Frye’s death on Wednesday reached me, I was filled with sadness upon the passing of my friend and colleague. Two thoughts immediately filled my head: “Hers was a life well lived” and “She made a difference.”

A passionate woman with a sharp wit and a good head on her shoulders, Kay is probably best remembered for her 12 years of public service on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors where she worked hard to protect what makes our corner of the Shenandoah Valley special. As the Middle River District representative, she fought to protect farmland, promote education, preserve history, and ensure that the citizens were the recipients of fair and transparent governance.

Not only did Kay serve 12 years on the board (1996-2007), but she did so while shattering the “good old boy” norms of how local government had always played out. She was only the second woman ever elected to the board of supervisors (Cheryl Miller of Pastures was the first) and was the first woman to serve as chair of that board (in 2004).

I happened to have been the third woman elected to the very same board and the second female chair. I could not have attained either position without Kay’s groundbreaking work ahead of me. My first four years on the board were concurrent with Kay’s last four, so she was a mentor as well as a friend.