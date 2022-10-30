Rep. Ben Cline looks toward a revived economy, fiscal sanity

VERONA — It’s like any day on the campaign trail for two-term Rep. Ben Cline of the 6th Congressional District.

He takes a brief Friday afternoon stop at a Verona McDonald’s for coffee before trips to Page County and Winchester for late afternoon and evening events.

Republican Cline is celebrating 20 years as a legislator. He has served in both the Virginia House and now two terms in Congress. He is hearing a familiar message on the campaign trail in the waning days leading up to Nov. 8 when he again is opposed by Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro.

“There is real concern for the future. The country is at a crossroads. A liberal minority is taking us in a direction the majority does not want us to go,” he said.

Across the 6th District, Cline hears from workers struggling with inflation. And in agricultural meccas like Augusta and Rockingham counties, farmers are getting hit hard.

“Farmers have always worked in the margins of profitability,” he said. “But when fertilizer costs and other things go through the roof, it’s frustrating. They (farmers) get lip service from the president and farmers about addressing these concerns and do little to help.”

Should the Republicans regain control the U.S. House and Senate in November, Cline said the mission is clear.

“We have to tackle inflation by reaching energy independence in America. Increased production of energy will signal to the markets and bring down energy costs rapidly,” Cline said.

So far, Cline said, President Biden has “doubled down” on the proposed Green New Deal.

The issues Republicans are running on are the ones we hear about every day. Inflation, crime, the border and energy costs are all on people’s minds.

Cline said when he served in Richmond as a delegate from Rockbridge County, he could reach across the aisle and get Democratic support on such concerns as veterans needs and transportation. But Washington is different.

“The majority (Democrats) do not consult with us,” he said. When legislation is passed by the Democratic majority, the result is “much more liberal legislation,” he said.

When in Richmond, Cline was able to work with Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds on mental health reforms after Deeds’ son committed suicide resulting from a mental health crisis. And in Richmond, the General Assembly debated and voted on the vast majority of bills.

“In Washington, that happens with 1 percent of the bills. That is concerning to a lot of people,” he said.

His two decades as a legislator coincide with turning age 50. When he started his legislative career, Cline was a bachelor who had worked as an aide and chief of staff for his predecessor in Congress, Bob Goodlatte.

Over the ensuing two decades, Cline married and had twin girls, earned a law degree, and spent several years as a prosecutor and in private practice when not in Richmond at the General Assembly.

“I learned both sides,” he said of prosecuting and being a private attorney. The experience helped him refine his legislative skills. His legal experience allowed him to understand opposing arguments in Congress and find ways to respond to those arguments.

Cline remains a committed conservative who is pro-life and strong on the 2nd Amendment. If re-elected, he expects to continue serving on the House Budget and House Appropriations committees.

He says he will fight for his district, which stretches from the Roanoke area to the northern Shenandoah Valley.

In addition to fighting the economic crisis, Cline said “we have to get our fiscal house in order.” He said that means working towards a balanced budget, something former Rep. Goodlatte sought a constitutional amendment for years ago.

Cline said he doesn’t seek a title or enhanced committee status if re-elected. “My first goal is to represent the district and be able to take their views to Washington,” he said.