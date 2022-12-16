Rep. Ben Cline promises an agenda for Americans in January

VERONA — Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline began a Verona town hall Thursday night with a promise to the small crowd huddled inside Armstrong’s Restaurant on a frigid December night.

“Come January, there will be an agenda for the American people,” said Cline of the new Republican majority in the U.S. House that will be seated in early January.

Cline, R-Botetourt, said the new Republican majority has major business to settle before it can embark on a combination of goals that include oversight of the executive branch, lowering federal spending, increasing energy production, tackling immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the U.S. border and dealing with inflation that now stands at more than 7 percent.

The business before the Republican House is choosing a new speaker. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is the leading candidate, but has yet to accrue the 218 votes necessary to lead the House in January. Cline said Republican House members – including the House Freedom Caucus — have offered McCarthy changes that need to be implemented if he is to become speaker. “If the changes are not significant there will be a leadership change,” said Cline, a Freedom Caucus member.

The oversight by Republican-led committees include a batch of investigations. Those will include probing the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and the border policy being offered by Homeland Security Secretary Antonio Mayorkas.

“More than four million illegal immigrants have crossed the border and there is a record amount of fentanyl,” said Cline of what has happened during the first two years of the Biden administration. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States, and local police are reporting large amounts of the drug in the Shenandoah Valley. Cline said immigration reform must happen in the new Congress to control the influx of people coming across the border. And he said the impeachment of Mayorkas is being considered.

While the U.S. Senate still has a Democratic majority, Cline said “we must negotiate with the Senate to control the border.”

As in previous town halls, Cline has preached energy independence as a boost to the U.S. economy and a way to lower inflation. He said President Biden needs to allow more production of oil and natural gas and consider new technology for energy.

The congressman also is critical of what he sees as efforts to curb constitutional rights, whether it be efforts to abridge Second Amendment gun rights or freedom of speech under the First Amendment.

“I’m committed to defending those rights,” said Cline, who carries a copy of the Constitution with him.

But at the top of Cline’s list is cutting federal spending. “The debt is affecting inflation, savings. We must get spending under control,” he said.

The congressman said the inflation is worse depending on what is being bought. And he said wage increases are not matching the rate of inflation.

But Cline hopes January will usher in change in Washington.