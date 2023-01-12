Rep. Ben Cline to chair budget and spending task force

The Republican House leadership has assigned Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline to look for ways to cut excessive spending in the federal budget.

Cline, R-Botetourt, announced this week he has been appointed the chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s budget and spending task force. The Republican Study Committee comprises a group of conservative members of Congress.

In disclosing the assignment, Cline promised to take a hard look at federal spending and look for savings. “For decades and across both parties, Congress has failed to pass balanced budgets,” Cline said in a message to 6th District constituents. “The Pelosi-Schumer era has exacerbated this problem, as our nation is now over $31 trillion in debt, inflation is at 7.1 percent, and interest rates have soared.”

The three-term incumbent said, “I am confident we can take the steps necessary to bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington and restore economic prosperity to our nation.”

During his re-election campaign and at town hall meetings since he earned a third term, Cline has spoken of the need to get control of federal spending, ramp up domestic energy production and tackle the immigration crisis.

Cline’s 6th District includes Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.