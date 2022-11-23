Rep. Ben Cline to hold Monday town hall in Waynesboro

Newly re-elected 6th District Rep. Ben Cline will come to Waynesboro on Monday afternoon to hold a 90-minute town hall.

The event is set for 12:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro Elks Lodge on 1700 Harvard Road. Those wishing to attend are asked to sign up at Eventbrite. The congressman is also hosting a town hall Monday in Rockbridge County.

Cline, R-Botetourt, earned a third term in Congress on Nov. 8. He garnered more than 64 percent of the vote that day, defeating Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro for the second time in four years.

Among area localities, Lewis won Staunton with 55.6 percent, but Cline prevailed in both Waynesboro with 54.5 percent and in Augusta County, where he captured nearly 77 percent of the votes. Cline viewed his resounding victory as an indication that 6th District voters believe he can represent their views in Congress.

As a member of the new Republican majority in Congress, Cline has said the new Congress in January will tackle a multitude of issues. Those include security of the America’s southern border, energy independence and the U.S. economy that is plagued by record inflation.

When interviewed the day after his re-election, Cline said he hoped President Biden “would come to the table” on the issues of energy independence and border security.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson is eager to see what ideas Cline has about moving the country forward.

“Will the new Congress move America forward and not bicker among themselves,” Henderson said.

Henderson does not want to see another two years of a divided Congress.

“They have to work together on getting the economy on track,” he said.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said he wonders what Cline could do to help the city’s existing manufacturers and what help he could provide to grow the local economy. Short said the bulk of economic growth comes from existing businesses and said of Waynesboro “we have some exceptional businesses” that could use federal help.

Speaking of next week’s town hall, Cline said in a press release that he looked forward to his visit to Waynesboro.

“As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Waynesboro residents and take their views to Washington,” Cline said.