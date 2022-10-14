Report says Waynesboro tourism rebounded nicely in 2021

Waynesboro tourism rebounded with a bang in 2021, according to an economic impact study offered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The city recorded $66.9 million in direct visitor spending in 2021, according to the VTC. The report says the local tourism industry supported 731 jobs and generated tourism-related state and local tax revenue of $5.3 million.

The robust numbers offer a bounce back from the height of the pandemic in 2020, and are 41.6 percent higher than 2020. Direct tourism spending includes lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.

Jennifer Kiser, Waynesboro’s tourism and marketing manager, said the positive trend in visitor spending is continuing in 2022.

“It is at least as strong as 2021,” she said. “There are so many positive things.”

The positives include new downtown businesses and the expansion of the South River Greenway.

“A lot of people come in the office asking where the expansion is,” Kiser said.

And while those questions might come from local residents, an extra distance of nearly a mile of greenway along the South River in Waynesboro augments the city’s recreation.

Kiser is also seeing more international travelers coming to Waynesboro. She said the international visitors are primarily European, including tourists from Scotland and Sweden.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the visitor spending creates tax revenue and jobs and both “are part of our goal.”

And when new people visit Waynesboro they “may have a business, work for a company and experience what the area is all about. It could pay off in the future,” Hitchin said. The result could be a new business locating here.

Waynesboro’s comeback in tourism reflected the Virginia story in 2021. The state visitor spending soared to $25.2 billion, similar to the pre-pandemic spending in 2019 statewide. The biggest regional recipients of the spending were the Shenandoah Valley, coastal Virginia and the Blue Ridge Highlands.

“Tourism has seen an incredible comeback thanks to the hardworking leaders in the travel and tourism industry across Virginia,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation in a press release. “As travelers continue to visit communities across the state, Virginia is on pace to restore the tourism industry into the vibrant and highly performing economic engine it always has been.”