RISE pushes for "Black and Brown Initiative" to help aspiring entrepreneurs of color

Waynesboro may have seen a steady economic growth over the past few years, but some business owners and community leaders say more work still needs to be done.

Chanda McGuffin, co-founder of RISE, an advocacy and educational organization empowering the Black and Brown community, said she wants a “Black and Brown” initiative for Waynesboro similar to those in Lexington and Harrisonburg.

“They’re not just going to walk into downtown,” McGuffin said. “City council has to give the vision, have to give the direction to the EDA [Waynesboro Economic Development Authority.] They don’t have it. City council has not given an intentional plan of Black and Brown business owners.”

She pushed for Waynesboro city council on the Jan. 9 meeting to pay more attention to aspiring entrepreneurs of color.

In comparison to other cities in the Valley, McGuffin pointed out Lexington has over 35 licensed Black-business owners.

“Lexington is kicking our butts,” McGuffin said.

Both Waynesboro Economic Development and Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce said they do not keep track of the number of Black or Brown business owners in the area.

She said an initial pot of money needs to be available to those aspiring entrepreneurs. RISE recently received a $100,000 grant from its entrepreneurial ecosystem through the Shenandoah Capital Community Fund, or SCCF. This grant is supposed to help aspiring entrepreneurs of color such as training, business workshops such as grant writing, and funding start-ups to pay for a business space, rent, utilities and supplies.

“If you don’t have the money to get it off the ground, you’re not going to get a small business loan,” McGuffin said. “You got to have some understanding and training and knowledge before you get it done.”

The local organization also help run a non-partisan political action committee (PAC), youth educational programming and RISE’s very own all-Black library, which holds almost 2,000 books written by Black authors.

One Waynesboro business owner who knows McGuffin, Shaun Waters, who owns Luxury Chariots Taxi Service, had no knowledge in creating a business of his own back in 2013.

“It was harder than I thought,” he said.

In order to start his taxi business, Waters had to follow Waynesboro city laws and state regulations with the DMV.

Before Waters could hire anyone to be a part-time driver, the Waynesboro Police Department had to have a final say based on background checks. Then, Waters would often have to go back and forth with the police department, his insurance company and the driver to fill out all sorts of paperwork in order to be out on the road. The taxi service owner then had to get the “yay” vote from Waynesboro City Council. He remembers that day on Oct. 29, 2014 very well because he was able to fully become an operational business. The whole process took a over few months.

“The thing that took the longest was that I had to wait for the city council meeting,” Waters said. “You gotta get people to write letters of recommendation for you to be a legal taxi driver here. Haven’t heard of that anywhere else.”

Since then, the taxi service company is still driving strong, despite the pandemic and ride-sharing competitors such as Uber and Lyft. However, Waters believes the city is still not placing emphasis on Black and other minority groups as business owners.

“I hate to say it, but they don’t care,” Waters said. “It’s not just about me being comfortable. Now I realized if one of us [in the Black community] are uncomfortable, we’re all uncomfortable.”