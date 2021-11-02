Sabrina von Schilling re-elected as Waynesboro's Commissioner of the Revenue

After months of campaigning and speculation, Election Day 2021 finally arrived in the city of Waynesboro.
While the primary race on Tuesday was held for state governor, Waynesoro’s Commissioner of the Revenue race took place between incumbent Sabrina von Schilling and pastoral challenger Terry Kent, with von Schilling handily defeating her challenger.
Von Schilling was looking to build on her past four years at the position in the city with her second-straight election, while Kent was looking to win his first-ever race for office.
As the city’s commissioner of the revenue, some of the tasks of the position include holding the responsibility for the administration of personal property tax assessments, motor vehicle registration, business personal property taxes, and disabled veterans tax exemptions, among others.
Additionally, as previously reported by The News Virginian, the commissioner also helps with handling all the meals and lodging taxes for restaurants and hotels in the city, as well as assisting taxpayers with their state taxes.
For the next four years, von Schilling said she didn’t intend to treat them any differently than her first four. She would also maintain the real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled, which she implemented during the pandemic.
Challenger Terry Kent, a 66-year old associate pastor at Victory Worship Center and World Outreach in Staunton, ran in his first-ever race for public office Tuesday night and said he would implement more “customer service” to the position while treating people more like “human beings'' and less like “objects.”
The Waynesboro resident is the former business owner of Kent and Kent Tax Service and said that he would build an office that looked toward the future.
That doesn’t mean tearing down the present, however, as Kent has a deep respect for von Schilling and her tenure at the position. He fully supported maintaining current tax reliefs, such as von Schilling’s real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled.
Once the polls were closed and counted, Waynesboro officially re-elected the incumbent, von Schilling, to her second term in office.
Kent secured a total of 2,382 votes, which is a little higher than 33%, but lost by a near two-to-one ratio to von Schilling, who received almost 66% with 4,655 of total votes on the evening.
Despite the loss, Kent remained positive and was incredibly grateful for all of the hard work that his election team accomplished over the past few months.
“I had an extraordinary team,” Kent said. “There was no failure because of my people. [I’m] just really proud of all the people that helped me. My staff and everybody that supported me, they were excellent.”
He also wished von Schilling his best moving forward, as well.
“I just want to congratulate her,” Kent said. “I hope this inspires her to take the office to higher awards and [achievements].”
Residents who voted for von Schilling were fresh on the re-elected commissioner’s mind, as taking the office to the next step is exactly what she’s prepared to do in the upcoming months.
“I should wrap up the completion of my Master Commissioner Certificate within the next few months,” von Schilling said.
Upon winning her second election, von Schilling said she and those with her at her watch party were overwhelmed and excited with the outcome.
“Everybody is just glad to see that I get another four years in office and we can continue to serve the citizens of Waynesboro,” von Schilling said. “I want to just maintain the positive atmosphere that we’ve started.”
Like Kent, von Schilling was also appreciative to the men and women who helped her with her campaign over the course of the past few months and is ready to serve them in public office for another term.
“Being able to work with my team, they’re such a great part of everything we do and none of this would’ve been possible without them.”