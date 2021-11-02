Sabrina von Schilling re-elected as Waynesboro's Commissioner of the Revenue

He also wished von Schilling his best moving forward, as well.

“I just want to congratulate her,” Kent said. “I hope this inspires her to take the office to higher awards and [achievements].”

Residents who voted for von Schilling were fresh on the re-elected commissioner’s mind, as taking the office to the next step is exactly what she’s prepared to do in the upcoming months.

“I should wrap up the completion of my Master Commissioner Certificate within the next few months,” von Schilling said.

Upon winning her second election, von Schilling said she and those with her at her watch party were overwhelmed and excited with the outcome.

“Everybody is just glad to see that I get another four years in office and we can continue to serve the citizens of Waynesboro,” von Schilling said. “I want to just maintain the positive atmosphere that we’ve started.”

Like Kent, von Schilling was also appreciative to the men and women who helped her with her campaign over the course of the past few months and is ready to serve them in public office for another term.