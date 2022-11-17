Sam Hostetter won't seek recount in Waynesboro City Council race

Waynesboro Ward D City Councilman Sam Hostetter said late Wednesday he would not seek a recount of his 17-vote defeat in last week's race to Republican Jim Wood.

"After investigation into the process, and review of local historical precedent, I have concluded that requesting a recount of the Ward D election would not be a productive use of resources," Hostetter said in a release.

Hostetter said "I do not now, nor have I ever questioned the integrity of our registrar, Lisa Jeffers, or the good folks that work the polls in Waynesboro. I trust them and I trust the process."

He said he wanted to be sure the votes were counted correctly and said "I think they were."

Hostetter said because he did not think there were likely enough miscounted votes to close the gap "I will concede the election to my opponent and wish he and the new council the best."

Further discussing the tight race Hostetter said "from so close a vote that there is a range of opinions represented in Waynesboro. I encourage the incoming council to find ways to work together, it is then we do our best work."

While disappointed with the result, Hostetter pledged to "remain engaged and involved, and when necessary to hold the council accountable for their decisions and actions."

Hostetter is a physician in Stuarts Draft. Wood, who made an initial run for the council in 2020, manages Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton.