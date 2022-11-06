Seasoned candidate Jennifer Lewis seeks upset in 6th District race

Democrat Jennifer Lewis is appalled by the political violence and the threats to democracy in the United States.

Lewis of Waynesboro, making her second bid on Tuesday for the 6th District congressional seat, has observed the challenges and heard about it while knocking on doors. Her door knocking has taken her across the sprawling district, that stretches from Roanoke to the northern Shenandoah Valley.

“Everything I see shows how fragile the democracy is,” she said of efforts to preserve the freedom. “We have to fight.”

Lewis garnered just over 40 percent of the vote when opposing 6th District Rep. Ben Cline in 2018. She is a more seasoned campaigner now, but still is focused on certain issues she believes are paramount to the country’s future.

She wants Medicare for all Americans, saying both basic and preventive health care are vital in the richest country in the world.

“I’ve seen a lot of childhood cancer with families $5 million in debt,” Lewis said.

The question of funding is answered by raising the corporate tax rate. When the corporate tax rate was higher, Lewis said, “We had the best schools and we built bridges.” But when the rate was cut, she said the country’s infrastructure and other needs fell into disarray. The current federal corporate tax rate is 21 percent.

When Lewis visits college campuses across the 6th District, students talk to her about renewable and clean energy.

“Why didn’t we start with renewable energy 20 years ago?” she asked.

She said the disruption to the climate must be slowed. She is a proponent of hemp farming, which she said could serve as a replacement for both cotton and plastic.

“And it (hemp farming) can produce a lot of jobs in the 6th District,” she said.

Surviving the pandemic has changed Lewis.

“I’m a lot more energized,” said Lewis about giving up both alcohol and caffeine.

She is also motivated to oppose anti-COVID policies.

“We have lost more than one million people,” she said of the death toll of the pandemic. “The missteps and greed caused so much pain and suffering.”

To win on Tuesday, Lewis needs more than Democratic votes in the 6th. She said a coalition of “John McCain” Republicans, independents and Democrats must vote for her to have a chance to defeat Cline, who is seeking his third term. She has also reached out to college students, appearing at forums at both Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg and Shenandoah University in Winchester.

“The college and high school students have offered much more thoughtful questions. They are focused on humanity,” she said.

While young, Lewis said college students have been witness to America’s first black president and the legalizing of same sex marriage.

“They are concerned about the environment,” she said of college students.

She has distinct policy differences with Cline, criticizing his negative vote to certify the 2020 presidential election and opposition to abortion. Lewis said while Cline claims to be bipartisan he is instead “the extreme MAGA congressman.”

Ultimately, what she hopes on Tuesday is that voters come to the polls in great numbers across the 6th District and across the country.

“Go to the polls and choose democracy,” she said.

Lewis said voting can deter both “the fascist and authoritarianism” of the Republican Party.