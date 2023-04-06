Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Veteran Shenandoah Valley Sen. Emmett Hanger said Thursday he will not seek the Senate District 3 seat and will instead retire from the General Assembly after nearly 40 years of combined service at the end of this year.

Hanger said having to move to a new residence in the Waynesboro area and the extreme turn of the Virginia Republican Party were factors in his decision to retire.

The decision not to seek the Senate District 3 seat clears the way for Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, to be the Republican nominee.