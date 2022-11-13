Sen. Emmett Hanger still pondering political future

Sen. Emmett Hanger has been a political fixture in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro for decades.

Although he has more than a year to serve those communities in Senate District 24, state redistricting has thrown the Mount Solon resident a dilemma.

The Republican must decide in the coming months whether to seek a new term next year in Senate District Two against longstanding incumbent Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, or move to the adjacent District Three and seek that seat.

Senate District Two includes a large portion of Augusta County, while District Three includes southern Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton.

“I’m not ready to retire, and I’m not campaigning early,” Hanger said.

The choices tear him. He is an Augusta County resident but said, “Staunton and Waynesboro have been the center of my universe for a long time.”

Hanger’s decision to run in District Two or District Three may not come until after the 2023 General Assembly session. He admits to being puzzled by why Virginia redistricting was not turned over to a bipartisan commission.

Instead, with legislators involved, an open Senate district included Winchester. District Three, a district that goes all the way to remote Craig County, includes Staunton and Waynesboro and some of Augusta County. There is no sitting Virginia senator in that district.

The redistricting left three longtime incumbent senators in the same district. Hanger, Obenshain and Sen. Creigh Deeds were left in District Two. Deeds resolved his problem by moving to Charlottesville. He will seek the new 11th Senate District seat.

As the year winds down Hanger is instead focused on what he can do during the upcoming General Assembly session.

Healthcare is a priority, including expanding mental health treatment and increasing funding for strategies and programs for substance abuse.

Hanger said the problems of mental health treatment are complicated.

“People are living their lives under a lot more stress than during the past times,” he said.

Hanger is still adjusting to the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He said the changes by the governor were more than cabinet-level.

“He changed a lot of people, not just secretaries and cabinets, but lower level,” Hanger said.

For now, Hanger is focused on representing the 24th District in the Senate. But come the conclusion of the 2023 General Assembly, Hanger must decide on his political future.