Sen. Mark Obenshain announced Wednesday he will seek the new Senate District 2 seat, meaning if elected in November, he would represent a large swath of Augusta County.

Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, has been the Senate District 26 senator for nearly 20 years. But under redistricting, his new district includes Rockingham County, Harrisonburg and a slice of Augusta County as well as Highland, Bath and Page counties. Augusta County will comprise just under 25% of District 2.

Obenshain,60, said he is running again because of unfinished business in Richmond.

“I’m running for re-election because the work I started when I was first elected in 2003 is not finished,” he said. “When I was first elected, I promised to fight for Virginia’s taxpayers. Right now, we are engaged in a budget stalemate in which we have a $3.6 billion budget surplus, but many in Richmond fail to recognize that this is money that belongs to the taxpayers, and they deserve to have at least a portion of it returned to them.”

Obenshain said he has other battles to wage, including providing safer Virginia communities, protecting innocent human life and assuring Second Amendment rights.

Regarding safety, Obenshain said, “too many Virginians are suffering the effects of the opioid, meth and fentanyl epidemics that are killing young people, ruining lives, breaking up families and devastating our communities. We need common sense public safety reforms that will return us to a trajectory in which we have safer communities and neighborhoods.”

Obenshain said Democratic control of the Virginia General Assembly and the governor’s mansion had led to “unnecessary and burdensome” restrictions on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens “to keep and bear arms.”

Obenshain has spent more time in Augusta County during the past year in anticipation of running for the District 2 seat. When interviewed on Election Day in November, he said he was aware that Augusta County is one of Virginia’s top five agricultural counties and that the industry “is very important to the economy and way of life.”

A Harrisonburg attorney, Obenshain narrowly lost a bid to become attorney general of Virginia in 2013 to Democrat Mark Herring. He is the son of the late Dick Obenshain, who was chairman of the Virginia Republican Party and the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate before dying in a 1978 plane crash.

Obenshain’s entry into the District 2 race leaves the future of Sen. Emmett Hanger of Augusta County unresolved. If Hanger does not move, he must square off against Obenshain in District 2 for the Republican nomination. Hanger has been considering moving to the new Senate District 3, which includes Waynesboro, Staunton and a portion of Augusta County. Hanger has yet to announce his plans.