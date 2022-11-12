Sen. Mark Obenshain prepares to possibly represent Augusta County

VERONA — For nearly 20 years, Sen. Mark Obenshain has represented a Virginia Senate district north of Augusta County.

But under Virginia’s recent redistricting, the veteran Republican legislator from Harrisonburg would have nearly a quarter of his new district in Augusta County. Virginia’s newly drawn Senate District Two includes Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, a large swath of Augusta County and Page, Bath and Highland counties. To add spice to the redistricting, Obenshain would be pitted for the Republican nomination next year against longtime Senate colleague Emmett Hanger of Mount Solon.

“We’ve got things to sort out over the coming months,” Obenshain said by phone Thursday. “The two of us are incumbents in the new Second District. This is not how I would like for this to have played out.”

Hanger said Thursday he is still considering his options, which include running against Obenshain in Senate District Two or a move to Senate District Three, which includes Waynesboro, Staunton and a portion of Augusta County. Hanger said he is focused now on representing his current Senate district, which consists of all of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. He began his Senate career in 1997 and served earlier in the House of Delegates.

Obenshain spent part of election day this week in Augusta County, appearing with 6th District Rep. Ben Cline and House District 25 Del. Chris Runion at the Verona polling place at the Augusta County Government Center.

Having practiced law in Harrisonburg, he has spent considerable time handling court cases in Staunton and visited Augusta County for political and personal reasons. Over the past several months, Obenshain said he “has significantly increased the time” spent in Augusta County. He has done so to learn about the county better.

Like Rockingham, Obenshain knows that Augusta County is one of Virginia’s top five agricultural counties.

“Agriculture is very important to the economy and way of life,” he said of the new district.

Looking ahead to January and the 2023 General Assembly session, Obenshain said public safety is a top priority.

“We took some steps last year to increase our financial commitment to law enforcement and public safety. I’m very concerned about our prisons,” he said.

The senator said there are numerous job vacancies at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville, and he is worried about the remaining employees’ safety.

During the General Assembly session, Obenshain plans to advance Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda.

“He is trying to make Virginia a better place to work and live,” Obenshain said.

But beyond the Youngkin agenda, Obenshain said another goal is to assure that “the economy in the Valley continues to grow and create jobs for the children rather than them going to another region.”