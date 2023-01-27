Sen. Mark Warner warns of impact of debt ceiling default

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner Thursday asked House Republicans to lay out their plan on America’s debt ceiling or risk a financial catastrophe for the United States and individual consumers if the country defaults.

“They (House Republicans) should lay out their plan about dealing with the debt ceiling,” Warner said during a conference call with Virginia media. The senator said he finds the position of the House Republicans “untenable.”

Warner, D-Va., said a default by the United States on paying its debt would have far-ranging consequences. He said a default would result in higher interest rates and payments for student debt and home mortgages. He also said the U.S. stock market would be hard hit.

Warner said the timing of the House Republicans using the debt ceiling to negotiate spending cuts is wrong. The senator spoke of the current rise of China and the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the administration of former President Donald Trump, House Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times, according to Warner.

“This is not about new spending. This is not about us paying our bills,” Warner said. Instead, the senator said the U.S. business community needs to make its case for raising the debt ceiling.

Warner said U.S. House Republicans are using “a political hand grenade” to negotiate long-term spending cuts to Medicare and Social Security. Warner is concerned about the future solvency of Social Security, an entitlement program that pays monthly benefits to seniors.

But he said, “We must make sure Social Security is fiscally sound for the next 50 years.”

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., said in his most recent newsletter that congressional Democrats must work with Republicans on a plan to reduce long-term spending and the raising of the debt limit.

“Democrats need to work with Republicans on ways to reduce the debt and ensure Washington starts living within its means so that future generations of Americans will inherit the same freedoms and opportunities we did,” the congressman said.

Cline further said he is hopeful that Congress can reach a bipartisan solution to the debt limit like it has in the past.