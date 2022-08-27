Sen. Tim Kaine tours Lexington solar canopy, touts Inflation Reduction Act

LEXINGTON — A Virginia congressman recently visited a neighboring county to discuss an issue which raised some hackles in Augusta County three years ago: solar energy.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., toured Secure Futures Solar’s canopy at Washington and Lee University on Wednesday afternoon to discuss clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden about two weeks ago.

Kaine was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as he toured the university’s custom-designed steel solar canopy, which was built over a parking deck. In 2017, the university decided to purchase the system from Secure Futures after being impressed by its performance.

When it came to producing solar energy, Virginia was one of the worst states in the country, Kaine said. Now, because of companies including Secure Futures Solar, Virginia is in the top 10, he said.

“That wouldn’t have happened without leaders who were willing to step out before it was pulled,” Kaine said.

Kaine toured Central and Southwest Virginia for two days last week to discuss clean energy, health care, outdoor recreation and tourism. Kaine, alongside Granholm and Tony Smith, president and founder of Secure Futures, toured the solar canopy built on top of the university’s parking deck before discussing the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I think what’s happened with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is just giving a jolt to our industry and giving a jolt to everything that we’re doing,” said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Futures. “It gives us a long-term runway where we can continue projects using American-made materials helping to reduce costs for users and consumers by helping to create jobs in the Commonwealth and elsewhere and we’re just thrilled about it.”

Across the nation, farmers are tapping into renewable energy as a way to earn money and keep their farms profitable.

“They want to have the ability to use these solar arrays,” Kaine said. “I have been to working farms that have solar arrays, they’re using most of the farms for farming, but what they find is that if they use some of the solar arrays, it produces income that will enable them to keep their farm operating.”

Granholm said solar and wind farms across the country have been taking advantage of the clean energy benefits.

“Iowa has wind turbines on almost every farm,” she said. “And now they’re looking at solar, especially with crops that don’t require direct sunlight. In an era where there’s a huge amount of heat stress on plants, there’s a lot of evaluation on what might be a profitable crop that might actually coexist with agrisolar.”

McAllister agreed.“It’s the cheapest form of electricity and I confirm that in the Commonwealth,” he said. “Just like what the senator said, these decisions are made on a local basis and I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.”

Solar energy was heavily discussed in Augusta County three years ago when the board of supervisors voted against allowing a proposed farm in Stuarts Draft and Lyndhurst.

Those behind the proposed 125-megawatt solar farm, including 13 property owners, said it conformed with the county’s comprehensive plan, a regularly updated blueprint used to guide planning decisions, and accused the supervisors of government overreach.

Opponents of the proposed solar farm were concerned about its impact on neighboring property values.

In August 2020, the county revised its comprehensive plan so it strongly discourages large-scale solar projects.

Although a setback for solar energy, Kaine said decisions like the one by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors is not permanent.

“One thing I know about city councils and board of supervisors is the decision is made now,” Kaine said. “You can revisit it later.”