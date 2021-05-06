Sen. Tim Kaine visits Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, BRCC program

Kaine spoke with several students in the hangar about their backgrounds and how they discovered the program.

After the tour, Kaine sat down for a roundtable discussion with several aviation and education leaders from around the Shenandoah Valley to discuss ways they have been impacted over the last year and the help they still need.

The airport’s Executive Director Greg Campbell said traffic at their airport was reaching record numbers before the pandemic hit in both business and passenger flights.

“We are an essential air service program, but we’re getting to the point where we’re less dependent on it with the success we had in the past,” Campbell said. “The pandemic put us back in the position where we really need that to help support the service here.”

Massanutten Technical Center Director Kevin Hutton and Dynamic Aviation President Michael Stoltzfus discussed programs to get younger kids interested in jobs that do not require a traditional college degree.

Community colleges and technical programs are “becoming cool again,” said Kaine as he stressed their importance.