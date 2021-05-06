Sen. Tim Kaine visits Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, BRCC program

WEYERS CAVE — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., paid a trip to the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport on Thursday morning to tour the Blue Ridge Community College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program and discuss workforce infrastructure with local leaders.
Kaine was continuing his trip through the Shenandoah Valley, as he made several stops in Staunton on Wednesday to discuss ways the American Rescue Plan has aided community members in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to receive feedback on ways to improve infrastructure for technical work fields as they face a shortage of employees.
The senator started the day with a tour of BRCC’s aviation maintenance hangar at the airport, which seeks to prepare students to test for the Federal Aviation Administration’s mechanic certificates in a program that takes a calendar year beginning in August.
Kaine said the non-traditional format of the program gave him information to return to the Senate with as discussions on infrastructure bills approach.
“This program is a model for the kinds of programs that we’re going to need,” Kaine said. “Aviation mechanics isn’t the same as infrastructure, but a lot of the work skills are very connected. What they do is a really good match for the workforce needs, which gives me some inspiration to go to my colleagues and say, ‘let’s not just do more funding of the old way and open up different instructional models.’”
Kaine spoke with several students in the hangar about their backgrounds and how they discovered the program.
After the tour, Kaine sat down for a roundtable discussion with several aviation and education leaders from around the Shenandoah Valley to discuss ways they have been impacted over the last year and the help they still need.
The airport’s Executive Director Greg Campbell said traffic at their airport was reaching record numbers before the pandemic hit in both business and passenger flights.
“We are an essential air service program, but we’re getting to the point where we’re less dependent on it with the success we had in the past,” Campbell said. “The pandemic put us back in the position where we really need that to help support the service here.”
Massanutten Technical Center Director Kevin Hutton and Dynamic Aviation President Michael Stoltzfus discussed programs to get younger kids interested in jobs that do not require a traditional college degree.
Community colleges and technical programs are “becoming cool again,” said Kaine as he stressed their importance.
“If we’re going to invest in infrastructure, then we have to invest in the workforce that is going to build the infrastructure,” Kaine said. “As a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee I’m working through a lot of the workforce components of the infrastructure bill that we’re working on.”