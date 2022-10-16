Sixth District election creeping up on voters minus buzz, questions of turnout

It’s slightly more than three weeks until Election Day, and besides the omnipresent campaign yard and road signs, there is little buzz about the race between incumbent 6th District Republican Rep. Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro.

It’s a rematch of 2018 when Cline first won the seat to replace longtime Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

Cline has a substantial money advantage and the power of incumbency in a congressional district that is overwhelmingly Republican. Lewis has waged an active campaign, combining social media, events and door knocking to try and topple her opponent.

What are the issues? The economy nationally resonates with voters because of the uneven gas prices, record inflation and other economic upheaval.

But does the economy swing a race in Virginia? James Madison University political scientist Bob Roberts does not think the economic pain felt across the country is so acute in Virginia.

“The economy in Virginia is one of the strongest in the country,” he said. “The state has a huge surplus, unemployment is way down and those who own homes have very, very low interest rates.”

Food costs and other costs tied to inflation could sway voters, but Roberts said “inflation hits people differently based on circumstances.” And while there are many SUVs and other fuel guzzling vehicles on the road, there are also a lot of fuel-efficient cars that were not driven decades ago.

Roberts said the election to watch is 2023, when the Virginia General Assembly races in newly redrawn House and Senate districts are held, and massive amounts of money is likely spent. Roberts said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin needs victories and control of the Virginia General Assembly if he is to enter the 2024 presidential race.

Lewis sees a three-way tie in issues based on her door-to-door campaigning, where she talks to voters from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

“It’s the economy, abortion and January 6,” she said of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the Jan. 6 , 2021 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

When it comes to the economy, Lewis said the workers she talks to “want a system more fair and favorable.” “These workers have created wealth for the super rich,” she said. Lewis said one of the keys is assuring that corporations pay their share of taxes. She is pleased about Congress recently passing the Inflation Reduction act that protects families making under $400,000 a year.

Waynesboro Republican Committee Chairman Dwight Williams said the economy dominates what he hears from voters. And while he agrees with Roberts that the Virginia economy is strong, he hears concerns about national spending from voters.

“From a federal perspective we are $31 trillion in debt,” said Williams, who has also heard about the billions being spent on the war in Ukraine. He said the comparison of voters is the funds going to Ukraine “versus the amount of money we are spending here to help the poor.”

Sixth Congressional District Republican Chairman John Massoud talks to Republican activists from one end of the 6th District to the other — from Frederick County to Salem — each day.

“They are livid at the Biden administration,” he said. “They love the fact that Ben Cline reaches out and talks to constituents on a daily basis.” Massoud said the top issues are the economy, gas prices and inflation.

“And if wasn’t their (voters) pocketbook it could be the disaster in Afghanistan,” said Massoud of the pullout a year ago of U.S. forces in that country.

Massoud predicts a Cline win in November, but is not forecasting the turnout. He does know that “every Republican I talk to in the 19 cities and counties in the 6th District is coming out to vote for Ben Cline.”

The lack of a statewide race does not bode well for turnout across Virginia, according to Roberts. He points to only three of the 11 congressional seats as competitive — the 10th, the 7th and the 2nd. He thinks 2023 will be different in the commonwealth.

“Turnout and mobilization will be much bigger than this year,” he said of next year’s elections.