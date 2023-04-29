STAUNTON — A small business owner plans to run for Augusta County School Board’s Riverheads district against incumbent Mark Ward on Nov. 8.

Page Hearn, the owner of Queen City Strength and Virginia Paws for Pits, focuses heavily on putting children first for Augusta County schools. She said she decided to run for the school board after seeing how the school division was treating the students during the pandemic and post-pandemic.

“2020 hit, and it was eye-opening for me,” she said. “I felt like our kids were used as more of a political pawn. I feel like the school board did not have the community, the constituents, and the children’s best interests in mind.”

A small business owner and animal rescue activist, Hearn’s priorities are to reduce teacher shortages, as well as incorporate life skills such as personal finances, decision-making and goal-setting for students. She also wants schools to allow for more community input.

“Right now, it’s very much of a, ‘you say what you have to say, I say what I have to say,’ and there is no common ground, there’s not an opportunity,” she said of the school board’s public meetings. “At least every few months, [we should] have a town hall-style meetings where parents can come in and voice their concerns, they can talk about what’s going on in their schools, and it’s an environment where you’re not going to be attacked or singled out because of your opinions.”

Hearn firmly believes in parental rights in schools to improve school curriculums and teaching materials.

“Parents need to be involved. They need to be more involved in the day-to-day, they need to be more involved in the curriculum, they need to be more involved in the materials being taught in schools,” Hearn said.

Hearn believes God should be put back in schools.

“I’ve never met a child who was introduced to God or religion that was affected negatively by it,” she said. “If you don’t choose that path, then you don’t choose that path. I don’t feel like teaching children about God and the Bible presses them into any type of lifestyle or negativity.”

Hearn is not involved with any parent-teacher associations but does community service and is involved in after-school programs.

Although Hearn is not experienced in being an educator, she believes being a small business owner and community member can help by being a liaison for the community.

“I am the go-to person that anytime people feel like they’re not getting the answers they want, they’re being harassed or bullied, or they’re having issues with the schools, I’m the person that people can come to when they need help, and they don’t know what else to do,” she said.

In addition to those top priorities, Hearn also wants to be able to pay attention more to students who are being bullied or are bullying other students. She said the source of their behavior could be rooted at home.

“In my opinion, children who are being bullied and being disrespectful, a lot of times, this is something that is happening at home,” Hearn said. “When taking these kids who are having these troubles in school, and our solution is to just throw them out of school because they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be, we’re not solving the problem. We need to find out what’s going on.”

Kevin Harris, a close supporter of Hearn, said Hearn would be a good candidate for the board because of her motives, her heart, and her younger age.

“She loves this community, she loves the children of this community, and she serves the community through her business and different opportunities she’s had throughout the year,” Harris said. “She’s doing it for the right reasons.”

Hearn was born and raised in Augusta County and graduated from Riverheads High School. She has one son, Aiden Hearn, who graduated from Riverheads High School and is attending Ferrum College from a previous relationship. Hearn also has three stepchildren from her husband, Warren Cash, who all go to school within the Riverheads district. The couple is also adopting a baby girl, Kai Elizabeth, in June.