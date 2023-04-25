A week after Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp offered Waynesboro City Council a balanced fiscal year 2024 budget with a 77-cent per $100 tax rate, an unusual thing happened at a budget public hearing.

On Monday night, several speakers at a Waynesboro city budget public hearing told councilmembers they needed to approve a slightly higher tax rate of 79 cents so the city could fund some of its priorities.

Laura Riggan, a Village Drive resident and Waynesboro Public School teacher, urged the council to fund a 79-cent rate.

She said the slightly higher rate would allow the city to offer employees a full-year 5 percent raise and hire two more police officers.

“It is worth two more cents,” Riggan said.

She spoke of previous promises not followed through by the council. Riggan said while one phase of the renovation of Waynesboro High School has been funded and completed, two more phases still need to be completed.

“Be forward thinking about the needs and opportunities for the community,” Riggan said. She asked the council to pay for the needed police and pay increases.

Sharon Van Name, a city resident, also urged the 79-cent rate. She said amenities and services are part of what makes a city attractive. She said it is essential to add all four police officers budgeted initially and give employees the 5 percent raise.

But there was pushback on going beyond a 77-cent tax rate. City resident Curt Lilly said city residents are “already paying thousands to live here.” He asked the council to consider a neutral rate of 74 cents.

Sherwood Avenue resident Phil Klann said the council should choose between the city's needs, such as employee raises, police and an assistant city registrar, and the “nice things.”

Klann referenced the city’s commitment of American Rescue Plan funds for the Sunset Park project. He described the project as “nice” but not a necessity.

The council delayed introducing ordinances Monday on the city budget and taxes. The delay means those ordinances could be introduced in two weeks at the next council meeting. Hamp said final approval on the tax rate and 2024 city budget is expected to happen at the council’s May 22nd meeting.