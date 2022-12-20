Special election for House District 24 set for Jan. 10

A special election to fill the unexpired term of the late House District 24 Del. Ronnie Campbell is set for Jan. 10.

Campbell, 68, a Republican, died earlier this month after a battle with cancer. House District 24 includes Bath and Rockbridge counties, Buena Vista and Lexington cities, and portions of Amherst and Augusta counties. The precincts in Augusta County include Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Spottswood, White Hill and Ridgeview.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert issued the order for the special election last week.

Campbell’s widow, Ellen, announced her candidacy to fill her late husband’s seat last week in a post on Facebook. She is seeking the Republican nomination for the post. Republicans in House District 24 will hold a canvass Thursday to choose the nominee, but Ellen Campbell becomes the nominee if no other will become emerges.

And as of Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Elections did not have paperwork for any candidates seeking the seat, according to Andrea Gaines, external affairs manager.

In her Facebook post, Ellen Campbell said she wanted the residents of House District 24 “to know that Ronnie’s work will not be left undone.”

She further said in her Facebook post that “with such a slim Republican majority left in the House of Delegates, every single vote matters, and we need a conservative who will uphold the values that Ronnie held so dear.”

Ronnie Campbell was first elected to the House District seat in 2018. Before becoming a House member, he served on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, Rockbridge County School Board and served as a Virginia state trooper.

Under Virginia’s redistricting, Ronnie Campbell would have faced current House District 20 Del. John Avoli next year. Both would have been candidates in House District 36. The newly revamped district includes Staunton, Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County and Rockbridge County.