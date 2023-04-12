Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Steve Landes was officially declared the Republican nominee for the clerk’s seat last week.

He was the only Republican candidate to file for the party canvas to be held on May 20.

Landes said, “It is an honor to have been selected the Republican candidate for Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court. I look forward to campaigning with my fellow Republicans this year heading into the November election and to speak with voters about the proven experience and trusted service we want to continue to provide to Augusta County’s citizens.”

Landes is currently serving his fourth year as clerk of court. He is a former Virginia House of Delegates member representing the 25th House District, which included parts of Albemarle, Augusta and Rockingham counties. He served 12 terms.

Landes is a Weyers Cave resident. He and his wife, Angela, are members and elders of Mount Horeb Presbyterian Church. They have a son Roth, a junior at the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech.