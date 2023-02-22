Augusta County Circuit Clerk of Court Steve Landes said Wednesday he will seek a full eight-year term for the office in November.

Landes was elected the county’s 17th clerk of court in a special election in November 2019.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Augusta County as clerk of court,” Landes said. “During the 2019 campaign, we outlined specific goals — Innovating and Working for All, Preserving and Promoting History, and Seeking Input and Advice — and I am happy to report we have kept our promises in reaching these important overall goals.”

Landes said he has accomplished these goals with staff assistance and could do more if re-elected in November.

A former Augusta County House of Delegates member for two decades, Landes said he has accomplished the 800 duties of the clerk’s office by analyzing each staff position. In addition, he has shadowed staff members and sought staff’s thoughts on what works and does not work in the office.

Landes said he has also sought technology to reduce staff workload and will continue to do so.

As for preserving history, Landes said he would continue to obtain grants through the Library of Virginia and elsewhere to preserve records in Augusta County dating back to 1745. He also pledges to work with area schools to educate students and teachers on the clerk’s duties and Augusta County history.

Landes said he would create an Augusta County Clerk of Court Advisory Committee if re-elected. The committee would comprise county citizens and members of other groups, including the Augusta County Bar Association, the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, and others.

Landes is a member of the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association and serves as co-chairman of the legislative committee, and is a member of the public relations committee.