Stuarts Draft pastor wins South River school board election

VERONA — Stuarts Draft pastor Mike Lawson won election to the South River seat on the Augusta County School Board on Tuesday.

Lawson’s election is for one year as he completes the four-year term of Tom Goforth, who resigned in 2021. Stephen Troxell had served in the seat since February when the board selected him as Goforth’s replacement. With all non-provisional precincts reporting, Lawson outpaced Troxell by 2,803 votes to 1,360.

Lawson is a longtime resident of Augusta County, graduating from Stuarts Draft High School in 1986. In 1990, he received a marketing degree from Virginia Tech. Before beginning ministry, Lawson enjoyed a career in business operations management at companies like Walmart and Capital One Financial.

For the past 17 years, Lawson worked in full-time ministry, including the last 13 as the senior pastor of Rejoicing Life Church in Stuarts Draft.

Lawson emphasized truth and transparency, parental rights, and the long-term career success of students in his campaign.

On his campaign Facebook page, Lawson emphasized critical race theory as something he opposes ever entering Augusta County schools.

“This is one of my greatest areas of concern as well,” Lawson wrote. “If elected, I will continue to stand against this, and any other harmful ideology, for the well-being of the children in the Augusta County School System.”