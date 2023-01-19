Stuarts Draft students get tutorial from Rep. Ben Cline

STUARTS DRAFT — Senior government students in the class of Stuarts Draft High teacher Noah Fulks got a master lesson in government and heard about the U.S. House of Representatives 2023 agenda on Thursday.

The students received a rare visit from their congressman, 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va. It was a chance to hear about the challenges of working in Washington, D.C., and the ambitious agenda of the new Congress, which took office only a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s good to be back in class and out of the swamp,” said Cline to the 22 students of his visit to their school. Cline earned his third term in office in November and serves on three House committees, appropriations, judiciary and budget.

The Republican House majority is embarking on several oversight investigations, including possible abuse by the country’s intelligence agencies and the origin of the pandemic. “COVID is still a big deal, and we want to know how it came to be,” Cline said.

A special congressional committee will also look at China, a country Cline describes as a primary adversary and one that uses slave labor to produce cheaper manufacturing.

Also internationally, Cline said the Republican-led House will examine the continued funding to help Ukraine in its war with Russia. “As the speaker (Rep. Kevin McCarthy) has said, it is not a blank check,” Cline said of future spending.

Cline said both Democrats and Republicans can work together in Congress, particularly when they can agree on issues such as aid for veterans and transportation. The congressman is a member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes Democrats and Republicans.

Different perspectives can prove educational when you work with those “who think differently,” Cline said.

Cline also took time Thursday to present a framed copy of his tribute on the House floor to the state champion Stuarts Draft High Competition Cheer team. The squad earned their fifth state championship in six years in November in Richmond. Stuarts Draft was the Class 2 state champion. The framed copy was of the championship mentioned in The Congressional Record.

Stuarts Draft High Principal Nick Nycum called Cline’s visit “an honor.” He said the congressman makes it a point to visit the school once a year. Nycum described the 700-student high school as comprised “of great kids.”