Two Waynesboro councilmen lauded at last meeting

Two departing members of the Waynesboro City Council were lauded for their dedication and contributions to the city during their final council meeting Monday night.

Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter and Mayor Bobby Henderson, who represents Ward C, each received resolutions commending their four-plus years of service to the city.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished and how we did it,” said Hostetter, a family practice physician in Stuarts Draft who lost a re-election bid by 17 votes last month to Jim Wood. But he said, “I plan on staying involved.”

Hostetter told colleagues he is excited about the planned Virginia Museum of Natural History and the upcoming South River Preserve coming to downtown.

“I’m excited for the city,” he said.

The resolution commending Hostetter cited his efforts on those two projects and his work to extend the South River Greenway. He was also recognized for holding constituent meetings and vigilance in keeping the city’s residents aware of the latest developments during the pandemic.

Henderson, who has served as vice mayor and mayor during his term on council, said, “it has been a pleasure serving the city.” He said he has been pleased to serve on a council “that cared about the city” and with a city staff “that knows how to build the city.”

Henderson’s resolution cited his dedication as a leader and advocate for the city for strategic planning and budgeting. He was also recognized for working for the neighborhoods and the citizens of Waynesboro. Newly elected Councilman Kenny Lee will succeed Henderson in Ward C starting next month. Henderson considered running for a second term but said last spring that family and business commitments would not allow him the time he needed to continue serving.

Council colleagues offered their thanks to the departing members.

“I’m so grateful for serving with both of you,” Councilman Terry Short said.

Short spoke of the difficulty of public service but said Henderson and Hostetter have “hearts that were always in the right place.”

Vice Mayor Lana Williams and Councilman Bruce Allen also offered their appreciation for serving with the two men. Williams said even on the rare occasions she and the departing councilmen disagreed, “you respected my opinion.”