Sen. Emmett Hanger, an Augusta County native and public servant whose career has spanned four decades as a General Assembly member and Augusta County commissioner of the revenue, will not seek another term in the Virginia Senate.

Hanger, a Republican, announced Thursday that he would not move from Mount Solon to the Staunton-Waynesboro area and run for the new Senate District 3 seat. He will instead retire when his term expires in January after serving 28 years in the Virginia Senate.

Hanger’s retirement clears the way for Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, to become the Republican nominee for the Senate District 3 seat. The district includes Waynesboro, Staunton and a large portion of Augusta County.

In announcing his decision, Hanger, a resident of Mount Solon, said it would have been natural to run in Senate District 2. “Where I have lived all of my life, went to school, college, commanded a National Guard Infantry Company, my church, my Ruritan Club, my business, where 6 of my 16 grandchildren live; in essence ‘my community,’ are all in Senate District 2.”

But a convention was set to decide the Republican nomination in Senate District 2, and incumbent Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, has already said he would run for the seat.

Hanger struggled with deciding whether to run for the Senate District 3 seat. He put out what appeared to be a campaign mailer last week to Senate District 3 voters, touting his overall record and asking those receiving the mailing to respond with their list of issues.

There were also calls from outside the area for the 74-year-old to remain in the Virginia Senate.

“Lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership in Richmond that is anticipated next year,” Hanger said.

Hanger located a home in the Waynesboro area to move to, but didn’t want to subject his wife Sharon and other family to the relocation. He believes he could have won in Senate District 3.

The veteran legislator also is concerned with the direction of the Republican Party of Virginia and its continued allegiance to former President Donald Trump, now under New York indictment.

“I’m frustrated with the party and the loyalty to Trump,” he said. Hanger said there were other considerations behind his decision not to run again. He did not elaborate on those reasons on Thursday.

When he finishes his current term in Senate District 24, Hanger will have served 37 years in the Virginia Senate and Virginia House, and three years as the Augusta County commissioner of the revenue.

But in ending his announcement, Hanger reminds constituents that “my current term does not expire until next January, so I will remain energetically involved and keeping all other options open to continue to serve.”