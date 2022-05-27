UPDATED: Youngkin signs courthouse legislation; referendum set for November

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed General Assembly legislation calling for a November referendum on moving the Augusta County Courthouse to Verona.

Both Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta and Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald confirmed Friday that Youngkin had signed the bill as did the governor’s office. Hanger submitted the Senate version of the legislation while Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, submitted the House version of the bill.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors members expressed their gratitude to both Avoli and Hanger for carrying the legislation.

“The board of supervisors expresses deep appreciation to Sen. Emmett W. Hanger, Jr. and Del. John Avoli, who carried the legislative efforts in the General Assembly for a new referendum,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber in a county release.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Butch Wells said “we are pleased that Gov. Youngkin was interested in learning more about the history of our past efforts to progress the courthouse project downtown. The governor gained additional perspective on why we are at an impasse.”

Hanger said he spoke with Youngkin about the legislation on Thursday.

“I think his interpretation of the issue is that he had to listen to the arguments,” Hanger said.

Hanger said he told Youngkin “we have the opportunity to forge some alliances.” The senator said he would work with the city of Staunton to maintain the 1901 courthouse as a museum, should the referendum to move to Verona pass in November.

“I told the governor I wanted to work with Staunton City Council and the businesses to come up with something to smooth over the relationship,” said Hanger of the rancor between Staunton City Council and the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Staunton City Council has opposed the referendum, and the city even hired a lobbyist to persuade Youngkin to veto the courthouse legislation.

Augusta County is under a 2021 court order to improve the safety and security of court facilities.

Hanger said ultimately, it is up to the voters of Augusta County to decide whether to move to Verona or come up with a solution in Staunton. He said voters would have cost estimates on either option when they head to the polls in November.

“We have a whole process. I feel good about it,” Hanger said.

Augusta County said Moseley Architects, an experienced regional firm for courthouse design and construction, is finalizing plans for both a new courts facility in Verona and a new court building on the property of the current district courts building in Staunton. Estimated costs must be finalized two months before the November referendum. The date for cost data is Sept. 8.

A 2016 referendum on moving the courthouse was soundly defeated by a 2-1 margin by Augusta County voters.