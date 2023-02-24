VERONA — Veteran Augusta County Supervisor Mike Shull plans to seek a fourth term in November.

Shull, the current chairman of the board of supervisors, spoke of the many goals he had set when first seeking the Riverheads District seat in 2011. He made his announcement during Wednesday night’s regular board meeting.

The laundry list of goals included keeping low taxes, conserving farms, a more efficient fire and rescue system and running Augusta County as an efficient business.

A cattle farmer and excavator, Shull said the demands of the supervisor job include “needing to represent all of the people” in Augusta County. He said citizens who complain about barking dogs and chickens need to understand if a county ordinance is passed, it affects all county residents.

“You do this (serve) because you want to,” said Shull, who said all supervisors serve to help county residents achieve a better life.

One of the goals Shull set when running for office was a middle school for the Riverheads area. Ground was broken on a Riverheads middle school this past fall.

Shull has the second longest term in office among current supervisors. He is in the midst of his 12th year on the board. This year marks his second time leading the board. Middle River District Supervisor Gerald Garber has the longest tenure, but Garber’s service includes two different stints in office.