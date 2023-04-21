The Augusta County Board of Supervisors opted for a seasoned former supervisor when they tapped Carolyn Bragg to serve as the South River District board member Wednesday.

Bragg has five previous years of board service and recent work as the chair of the Augusta County Planning Commission. She was chosen over Randall Wolf and James Kindig to complete the remaining eight months on the term of former board member Steve Morelli. And Bragg has already declared her Republican candidacy for a full four-year term in November.

Both Chairman Mike Shull and Middle River District board member Gerald Garber said Bragg’s experience was the key in her choice. Garber said he had received more than 40 emails in support of Bragg prior to the candidate interviews on Wednesday.

During the rounds of questions from Shull and other supervisors, Bragg detailed her business career, civic activities and prior board experience as reasons she should serve again. She operated a 7-11 in Stuarts Draft for 17 years, and is currently involved with the annual Stuarts Draft Christmas Parade.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running,” Bragg told supervisors. “I understand the issues the district and the county are facing.”

Bragg said Augusta County residents are facing the increased costs of living that include higher food and housing costs. Specific to the district, she pointed to drainage issues in South River. The biggest challenge for the county is maintaining fire-rescue and emergency services. She said the “safety and security” of citizens is a major responsibility for county government.

As for economic development, Bragg said the county should have industrial sites ready for development. Regarding the immediate future, Bragg said Augusta County is looking at expensive projects that will impact taxes for citizens. Those projects are led by the construction of the new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona.

But in accepting her appointment, Bragg said, “I know I have a great deal of work to do. I am looking forward to serving the citizens of the county once again.”