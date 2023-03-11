Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has been making history since he entered politics.

He was the first Cuban American elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2015 and the first Hispanic elected statewide in 2021 when he defeated incumbent Mark Herring to become attorney general.

Miyares, a Republican from Virginia Beach, took office a year ago needing to confront such daunting tasks as Virginia’s opioid crisis.

After 14 months in office, the former local prosecutor and Virginia House of Delegates member has already brokered $1 billion in a series of settlements with drug manufacturers over opioids and has partnered with other attorneys general to sue the federal government when overreach was indicated.

On Thursday night, Miyares spoke to a sophisticated business crowd.

He addressed a roomful of Virginia business leaders at Waynesboro’s The Fishin’ Pig Restaurant. His audience was the Virginia Association of Chamber of Commerce executives. The message was, I appreciate what you do, and a big part of my job is consumer protection.

“Consumer protection is a large part of what we do,” Miyares said. “If there’s a business complaint, let’s resolve it.”

He told the business leaders they offer one of the most essential services anyone can.

“You do more than alleviate poverty; you are poverty destroyers,” he said.

Miyares also encouraged the executives to give young people in high school and college internships, so they can learn early the value of work and witness what businesses do.

Regarding the value of work, Miyares said, “the most important words are ‘you are hired.’ It is transformative and beneficial to work.”

Ultimately, the attorney general pivoted to the spiraling addiction crisis in Virginia and nationwide. Besides causing death, he offered a deeper perspective on the damage addiction is causing the U.S. workforce.

During his speech, he told the business leaders that addiction is rippling down into the U.S. economy.

“We have the lowest labor participation in decades,” Miyares said.

He said one of the primary reasons is that able-bodied workers ranging from their teens to middle age are not working because of addiction.

When Miyares speaks of the pain addiction causes, he sounds like the crusading prosecutor who wants to help.

“Large pharma treated Virginia like a chemistry set,” Miyares said. He said oxycontin and other opioids were funneled to impoverished parts of Virginia, such as the Southwest, when producers knew of the drug’s addictive nature.

Most funds from the $1 billion in settlements with big pharmaceutical companies are now under the guidance of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, a new state agency. Virginia localities can apply for the settlement funds on a grant application basis.

But there are new challenges on the addiction horizon, Miyares said. Before his speech, he told the media that the drug fentanyl coming across the U.S. border “is chemical warfare against Virginia and America.” The impact is across the commonwealth. In 2021, fentanyl contributed to more than 76 percent of Virginia overdose deaths.

Miyares said his office uses a public awareness campaign with ads to tell of the addiction crisis. The “One Pill Can Kill” campaign has been out since November. When he started the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign, Miyares said the overdose deaths from opioids now included counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.

Beyond helping the addicted, Miyares said another goal is to work toward enhanced criminal penalties in Virginia for drug dealers.

When he left Thursday night, the attorney general faced a grueling three-plus hour trip home to Virginia Beach. Miyares is married and the father of three young daughters, ages 16, 14 and 11.