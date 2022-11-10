Voter turnout impressive in Waynesboro for midterm election

A steady flow of Waynesboro residents headed to the polls Tuesday, officials said.

A total of 7,120 votes were cast in Waynesboro, polling officials said. Lisa Jeffers, Waynesboro City’s general registrar said this midterm election season was big for local elections, in comparison to the 2018 midterms, where the state senate race and amendments were the focus.

“It’s [local elections] moved from May to November because it incorporates one instead of two elections with such a low turnout,” Jeffers said on Tuesday evening.

Although Ward A, B and D precincts were slow during midday and early afternoon Tuesday, Ward A was busy throughout the day.

“Folks are coming out, they’re showing up, they’re happy to be here and it’s running pretty smoothly,” said Elizabeth Bouldin-Clopton, the chairperson of the electoral board in Waynesboro, on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re just getting them through as quickly we can. Folks are in a good mood.”

The city has a total of 15,424 registered voters, with 174 newer voters as of this month. Jeffers said 2,566 people opted for early and mail voting over the 45 days leading up to the election.

There was some confusion, but not much, about the redistricted wards, said Ward D chief election officer Andy Shifflett.

“I thought it was going to be a whole lot, it’s only been a handful,” Shifflett said Tuesday. “We’ll pull it up on the poll pad and we can tell them which precinct they vote in.”

Ward C voter Tabby Steed was hesitant to vote because she found government and politics to be complex.

“Even if it’s [the vote] not what you wanted it to be, but at least you have the right to do it,” Steed said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a whole reason why we have a democracy.”

She voted for Ward C city council candidate Jeremy Sloat. Having worked with Sloat before, she sees the local businessman as an “all-around genuine person.”

“He’s got great points for the city, he’s is an all-around family guy, he helped our neighborhood and not just with my family, but other families around the circle,” Steed said. “He talks to everybody and he’s not afraid to speak about his points in the city that needs to be pointed out.”

Charles Morris, a voter from Ward D, said he’s voted for Republicans because “our country is in trouble.”

“Gas prices are out of control, inflation is killing us,” he said. “It’s tough out there for everyone.”

With the polarizing state of Congress drawing in a deeper divide, Steed said that both parties have to work together.

“Everybody has their own opinions, but at the same time, there should be a point where you should just sit down and agree,” she said. “We’re all adults. We all voted for the same people.”

Morris agreed.

“Until we get away from this whole blaming the other side all the time and that’s typically what we do,” he said.

Although federal and state elections are important, Bouldin-Clopton said local elections often impact individuals the most.

“All of those decisions are handled through city council and of course, the local school board is making the decisions for the local school system,” she said. “If you don’t vote in those two races, then you don’t have a conduit to the people that need to hear from you.”