Voter turnout in Waynesboro was up for Tuesday's election

Voter turnout was up in Waynesboro this past election on Tuesday.
After less than half of residents voted in the 2017 elections, Waynesboro General Registrar Lisa Jeffers was pleased with the rise in votes from the city this year.
In 2017, Waynesboro had a total of 5,909 residents vote in the state and city elections. This year, a total of 7,841 residents did their job at the polls.
There were a total of 12,947 registered voters in the city four years ago, meaning that only 45.6% of eligible residents voted in 2017.
Those numbers improved in 2021.
The city had a total 14,817 registered voters this year, as 52.9% of the city went to the polls either early or on Tuesday.
On top of a larger number of registered voters, Jeffers also attributed higher numbers at the polls thanks to the rise in absentee ballots over the past four years, as well.
“It’s better, much better,” Jeffers said. “You [have] to figure in ’17, we didn’t have early voting. In ’17, there was a total of 243 absentees. This year, there was a total of 3,286 absentees. It makes a big difference.”
In regard to votes done early prior to November 2, Jeffers said that there’s plenty of incentive to either submit an absentee ballot or physically vote at the polls early.
“For one, they don’t have to give a reason,” Jeffers said. “They can come at their point in time whenever they’re ready to vote. They’ve got 45 days to do it. I think a lot of voters have made the comment that it was more convenient when they came through. They didn’t have to wait [or] stand in line.”
Early voting was popular among residents in 2021, as 2,223 of the city’s 7,841 votes were done sometime before Tuesday, November 2.
This means 28.4%, just over a quarter of the city’s votes, were submitted early.
To Jeffers, early voting also isn’t just a trend in Waynesboro or in other cities and counties throughout the state, either. It’s something that’s here to stay.
“A lot of people think that the early vote is because of COVID,” Jeffers said. “It’s not. It was a total change in the general assembly election laws that created this.”
Jeffers reassured voters that even after the pandemic ends, early voting will still be available for all voters in, not just Waynesboro, but the state of Virginia.
“Early voting has been such a game changer in how we do the election,” she said.
In terms of numbers for both key city and state races, 4,462 votes were cast for Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin compared to 3,248 for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe. There were 7,710 votes total for the two candidates, as roughly 57.9% of the city voted for Youngkin.
Republican incumbent Del. John Avoli received 4,603 total votes, while Democratic challenger Randall Wolf received 3,121.
There were 7,724 total votes. Roughly 59.6% of the city voted for Avoli.
In the race for Waynesboro City Sheriff, Sheriff-elect Chris Johnson received 4,873 votes, while candidate Jessie Shaver received just 2,487 votes.
There were 7,360 votes total. Roughly 66.2% of the city voted for Johnson.
And finally, in the race for Waynesboro’s Commissioner of the Revenue, Incumbent Sabrina von Schilling received 4,655 votes, while challenger Terry Kent received only 2,382 votes.
There were 7,037 votes total, as roughly 66.2% of the city also voted for von Schilling in similar numbers to the city’s sheriff race.
In 2017, Ward D came out to the polls more than any other Ward in the city, as 51% of its residents voted. In 2021, Ward D still had the highest voting numbers, but the overall percentage dropped to just 34.4%.
Likewise, just like four years ago, Ward A remained the lowest-active voting district, as just a meager 27.6% of residents went to the polls in 2021. Ward B saw 32.6% of residents vote while Ward C saw only 30.6% participation.
With another election season in the books, Jeffers wanted to sincerely thank all of the city’s election officials who helped with running the polls this year and additionally helped her over the course of the 45-day voting period in the city.
“Without them, there is no way that I could’ve handled [the] 3,200 people that we helped to vote just for the early vote,” Jeffers said.
She also wanted to thank all of the local candidates who ran clean elections, as well as everyone else on the local electoral board, as well.
Jeffers said she was “very grateful and thankful.”