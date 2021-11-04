Voter turnout in Waynesboro was up for Tuesday's election

“For one, they don’t have to give a reason,” Jeffers said. “They can come at their point in time whenever they’re ready to vote. They’ve got 45 days to do it. I think a lot of voters have made the comment that it was more convenient when they came through. They didn’t have to wait [or] stand in line.”

Early voting was popular among residents in 2021, as 2,223 of the city’s 7,841 votes were done sometime before Tuesday, November 2.

This means 28.4%, just over a quarter of the city’s votes, were submitted early.

To Jeffers, early voting also isn’t just a trend in Waynesboro or in other cities and counties throughout the state, either. It’s something that’s here to stay.

“A lot of people think that the early vote is because of COVID,” Jeffers said. “It’s not. It was a total change in the general assembly election laws that created this.”

Jeffers reassured voters that even after the pandemic ends, early voting will still be available for all voters in, not just Waynesboro, but the state of Virginia.

“Early voting has been such a game changer in how we do the election,” she said.