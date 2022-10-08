Ward D council candidate Jim Wood ready to recruit industry, add police funding

Jim Wood is eager to earn victory in Waynesboro’s Ward D City Council election next month so he can accomplish multiple priorities.

The former 82nd Airborne Division member and Iraq combat veteran is focused if elected to accelerate the city’s economic development, make the police department stronger and end the city’s tenure as a bedroom community.

“We are doing more housing and apartments so people can work in Charlottesville,” said Wood of the housing development being constructed in the west end and just off Hopeman Parkway. “We are a bedroom community. I want Waynesboro to be Waynesboro.”

A Dickinson County native, Wood has gravitated toward leadership positions in the military and in civilian life. If elected, he would lead the charge on attracting new industry to a city once known as an industrial center. “We won’t attract industry unless we are proactive,” Wood said.

“We need to start knocking on doors,” he said. “We got Amazon, but Amazon had a plan.” Amazon located a facility in the former Kmart location on Main Street.

And as Wood sees it, it is not just constructing new industrial buildings. “We have places we can make attractive,” he said of existing industrial buildings in Waynesboro that are not being used.

Public safety is another area of focus. Funding and hiring more cops are needed for a department Wood says is severely understaffed. He sees a police department lacking an active SWAT team and not being a part of a drug task force. Of the personnel shortcomings, Wood said “for a police department our size, it’s painful.”

The Waynesboro Police Department withdrew from the Skyline Drug Task Force in 2018. City officials said the police department still has a SWAT team. And there are 11 officer vacancies in a department that has 49 positions. Starting officer pay was increased to $44,000 earlier this year.

And there are other shortcomings. Wood said more supplemental city money is needed for the Waynesboro Sheriff, a constitutional office whose main funding is provided for by the state. Wood said if extra funding is provided the Waynesboro Sheriff, that department could ease some of the pressure now on the police department.

And when it comes to priorities, Wood didn’t support Waynesboro City Council spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds earlier this year to convert the former city landfill into a park named Sunset Park.

He said common sense and priorities suggest building a west end fire station that was the subject of a city referendum more than a decade ago. And Wood said it wouldn’t be too much to have a public-private partnership for developers to provide some of the infrastructure for a fire station that would protect their investments.

Mike Wilhelm, the assistant city manager for public safety, said an architect has submitted a report to the city on a west end fire station and said Waynesboro is now looking to purchase land for the fire station.

Wood ran for the at-large seat on Waynesboro City Council in 2020, losing to Councilman Terry Short by 57 to 43 percent. But this time, the election is concentrated solely in Ward D, and Wood has mounted an aggressive in-person campaign for the district that includes much of the Pelham neighborhood.

“This is nothing like the first time,” he said. When he campaigns, Wood communicates he would use common sense and bring to the table leadership skills first shown in the coal country of his native Southwest Virginia and honed over decades of military service, non-profit activity and as the manager of Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton.

“We need stronger leadership and not just to rubber stamp the city manager,” Wood said. His goal is to assure that the River City “is here 100 years from now.”

Wood has the added benefit of being nominated for the Ward D seat by the Waynesboro Republican Committee, and has earned the endorsement of 6th District Rep. Ben Cline.

In his endorsement earlier this year, Cline said Wood’s “heart for service is further evidenced by his desire to bring to city council conservative values, growing the city by recruiting industry and manufacturing, and managing city business with a common sense approach.”

Wood is opposed by incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter.