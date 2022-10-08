Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter seeks second term

Waynesboro Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter had just finished a citizen meeting at a local coffee shop where he fielded questions on traffic roundabouts and archaic language in the city’s animal code regulations.

But when Hostetter looks at earning a second term in Ward D in the city’s western area next month, he ponders a wide range of concerns from public safety to downtown to an ongoing enhancement of parks and recreational opportunities.

“Retaining and attracting the employees we need,” said Hostetter. He acknowledges that obtaining police officers and retaining them is a national issue. But for Hostetter, hiring goes beyond the police department. The city is in the midst of a compensation upgrade for employees, and Hostetter said it is important to make Waynesboro “an economically attractive place to work.”

He said the added compensation cannot be done all at one time. “We will have to do it in pieces,” he said.

Waynesboro’s downtown has added some recent restaurant openings, but still has its share of empty buildings. The councilman is excited about the progress on a downtown Virginia Museum of Natural History location. An architect has been selected and if state funding comes through in 2023, the facility could be open by 2025 or 2026.

“I think this will spur development downtown,” said Hostetter. “We do have underutilized buildings. “

Economic development is always an important issue in local elections. Hostetter is not under the delusion a huge industry with hundreds of employees is coming to Waynesboro. He said the days of the city attracting an economic juggernaut like the former DuPont plant are over.

Small to medium businesses can locate in the city and are, Hostetter said. He points to progress at the city’s Nature’s Crossing Technology Center. A VDOT grant will soon kick in to provide an access road and the city has applied for a separate grant to provide infrastructure to bring Nature’s Crossing to a ready site for development.

As a physician, Hostetter frequently advocates for the health of city residents. He regularly provides an update on the status of Covid-19 in the city at City Council meetings, and asks residents to continue their vigilance by getting Covid boosters and wearing masks.

During a recent celebration of the second phase of the South River Greenway, Hostetter encouraged Waynesboro residents and particularly senior citizens, to walk the greenway and get regular exercise.

“We are fighting many things such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes,” he said. “It is important to have safe and pleasant places to walk.” Beside the South River Greenway, Hostetter is a supporter of the city’s planned Sunset Park at the old city landfill.

Waynesboro City Council approved by a 3-2 vote in April spending $2.5 million to construct the park, including the use of $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Hostetter said Sunset Park “is a great space,” and is glad the city could leverage American Rescue Plan funds to complete the project over the next several months. “It (Sunset Park) is an appropriate use of infrastructure,” he said.

If re-elected, Hostetter hopes the city continues to enjoy cooperative governance among members of Waynesboro City Council. “You don’t have to look far to see communities with divisive leaders,” he said. Staunton City Council’s split earlier this year resulted in the dismissal of veteran City Manager Steve Rosenberg.

Even with changes looming on council such as the retirement of Mayor Bobby Henderson, Hostetter hopes “we can continue to have a cooperative council.”

Hostetter’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election is Republican nominee Jim Wood.