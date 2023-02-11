The news this past week that Waynesboro’s reassessment of real estate came in at an average increase of 29.5 percent could be viewed two ways.

It’s gratifying that the most critical investment that most people make in buying a home is paying off with higher value. But there is understandable anxiety that without Waynesboro City Council lowering the 90 cents per $100 tax rate, real estate taxes will drastically increase.

The city of Waynesboro and the city council sent out a press release Tuesday to allay concerns. The release says, “the magnitude of increase is unprecedented; city council members and city administration are sensitive to the tax implications that assessment increases have for individuals, families and businesses in Waynesboro.” The council will set the tax rate this spring at the 2023-24 budget approval time.

The increase in assessments in Waynesboro does not surprise city officials or real estate professionals. There are multiple reasons why property values have gone up.

“It is attributable to low supply (of houses) and low-interest rates,” said Mary Honbarrier, the assessor for Waynesboro. “Interest rates were historically low until this past summer.”

But even with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates over the past several months, sale prices have not plunged, according to Honbarrier.

Honbarrier said sales of city homes from October 2021 until December of last year were used in determining the assessments. And the city assessor said Waynesboro’s neighbors also had had double-digit increases in real estate, including high-end Charlottesville. As a result, that city’s annual assessment came in at 12 percent higher.

The dilemma for savvy real estate owners is whether to strike while the iron is hot and sell their property. But in doing so, the question becomes, what can you buy?

Rick Kane, the broker-owner of Westhills Ld. Realtors in Fishersville said selling a home has been an attractive option for some time.

“It’s been a good time to sell for the last number of years,” said Kane. But he said while you may want to sell, finding a home you want to buy is challenging.

Honbarrier said homes ranging from $200,000 to $300,000 are difficult to find. This makes it more challenging for first-time home buyers and older people looking to downsize.

Kane said if there is financial pain because of the increased reassessments, it does not automatically mean taking advantage of the increased value.

“I might get a $20,000 or $30,00 home equity loan to tide me over,” said Kane of borrowing against the property a homeowner has. “That might not be a good thing. But, that is a short-term solution.”

Kane said it is essential to wait and see what tax rate Waynesboro City Council sets. “It always comes down to how much the government needs,” he said. “They play with those rates.”

Honbarrier is prepared for Waynesboro residents to take advantage of the appeal process on their assessment. That process can start with an administrative hearing in her office. There is also a city board of equalization and, ultimately, the local circuit court.

The city assessor said “she is expecting a lot of people” during the appeal process. But she said it is also a chance for property owners to understand better how the assessment works.

And elderly or disabled property owners may qualify for tax relief under the city’s elderly and disabled tax relief program.