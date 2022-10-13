Waynesboro City Council agrees to lower car tax rate to $2.62 per $100

Waynesboro City Council reduced the motor vehicle tax rate to $2.62 per $100 Wednesday night, a rate that will lessen the pain for city residents who overall will still pay more in car taxes this year.

The increased assessments for new and used city car owners are a result of supply chain issues that helped fuel the increased value of used vehicles on several models, but not all.

The council was told by Assistant City Manager for Finance Cameron McCormick that the lowered rate would still generate six figures in new revenue for the city. McCormick said the city would realize about $450,000 in new and unbudgeted dollars from the rate approved Wednesday.

Council’s action came after City Commissioner of the Revenue Sabrina von Schilling told the members at a meeting two weeks ago that she had a final assessment report. That assessment on Waynesboro vehicles came in at 39 percent higher than in 2021.

Waynesboro car owners will likely get their vehicle tax bills later this month with a deadline of Dec. 5 for payment.

A key issue is how long Virginia localities can separate the amount they assess residents on car taxes from other personal property categories, including machine and tools and business personal property.

McCormick said motor vehicle taxes “would recouple” with those other categories in 2024, when special General Assembly legislation on car taxes expires.

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter said the decision council would make could result in a “bigger bite” for taxpayers when the change comes in two years. City Councilman Bruce Allen motioned to make the rate $2.60 per $100. Allen said Waynesboro is likely to see more vehicles with the city’s burgeoning residential growth.

However, the council voted for Hostetter’s motion to make the rate $2.62 per $100.