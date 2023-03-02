Waynesboro City Council appointed RISE co-founder Chanda McGuffin to the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority on Monday night.

"They didn't guarantee that they were going to put me on the board, but they listened," McGuffin said. "I'm excited about it."

McGuffin's term ends in August. If the city council appoints her again, she can serve four years on the board.

In January, McGuffin pushed the council to create a Black and Brown Initiative to help entrepreneurs of color aspiring to become small business owners in Waynesboro.

McGuffin said her appointment to the EDA is in response to her criticism of Waynesboro officials for not focusing enough on the racial disparity within the business ecosystem.

"The council heard what I said, and the council looked at the makeup of the EDA and said, 'This is an opportunity for us to get moving in this area and get somebody who knows how to move in the area,'" McGuffin said. "Small businesses make up the culture of your city. It makes up what your city stands for."

While one of her priorities will be implementing a Black and Brown Initiative, McGuffin said she wants to listen to her constituents and learn about the other board members' plans for the city.

"I'm going to sit, listen and learn before I dive in and try to impose some ideas," she said. "Maybe there are some ideas that are sitting there that didn't have the person to get up. Maybe that person is me."

Before becoming RISE's co-founder, McGuffin worked in banking and finance. She was a branch manager for Virginia National Bank and Wells Fargo. She received her bachelor's in business administration from James Madison University and a master's in business administration and early childhood education and teaching from Capella University.

RISE is a nonprofit organization founded in 2018 by Sharon Fitz and McGuffin to help the Black and Brown community with youth education and development.