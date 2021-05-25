Waynesboro City Council approves 90-cent real estate tax rate

Following a slim 3-2 vote of approval, the city tax rate of 90 cents per every $100 of real estate value was narrowly passed at the Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night at Waynesboro High School for the next fiscal year.
The tax rate was passed just two weeks after a lesser-proposed tax rate of 83 cents was turned down at the previous council meeting, falling just one vote shy in a 2-3 count.
As The News Virginian previously reported, “the motion for the lower rate was offered last month by Vice Mayor Lana Williams in an effort to equalize tax bills for city residents. The city’s recent reassessment brought a 16% overall increase in city property values, according to Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp.”
The council’s business agenda stated the higher tax rate was needed “for the payment of interest on the City debt” and “the support of City government,” as well as for public school maintenance and other expenditures throughout Waynesboro.
Mayor Bobby Henderson voted in favor for the 90-cent tax rate, saying it was necessary to get Waynesboro moving forward again following a COVID-ridden 2020.
“If we would’ve gone lower than 90 cents, we would’ve had to make cuts to schools, we would’ve had to make cuts to pay raises,” Henderson said. “So, really not a whole lot of [places] to compromise.”
Getting the rate approved was arguably the prime focus of the council Monday, but it isn’t the only financial aid the city will receive. Other financial assistance coming into the city includes $4.8 million from the federal American Recovery Act which Henderson said will also be able to help rebuild some of Waynesboro’s infrastructure, such as its streets and sidewalks, as well as other city services.
“We’re going to move the city forward, and we have to look at moving the city forward,” Henderson said. “That’s the reason we made the decision we made.”
Despite the mayor’s optimism, not all of the council members were pleased with the passing of the tax rate. Councilman Bruce Allen of Ward B saw the move as a disservice to the city’s residents that are still fighting to make ends meet following a challenging 2020.
He, along with Williams, voted against the 90-cent proposal.
“It’s a pitiful time to raise [a] seven cent tax increase to the citizens and to the businesses that are struggling,” Allen said. “I think it’s shameful.”
Alongside Mayor Henderson and Councilman Samuel Hostetter of Ward D, Councilman Terry Short Jr. sees promise in the 90-cent plan, which could help the city regain some, if not all, of the finances used from its reserves due to COVID-19.
“We borrowed $1.4 million from our savings account last year in order to backfill the ‘donut hole’ that was going to be created by COVID, or at least we anticipated,” Short said. “To equalize the rate would’ve meant that we didn’t pay back [what] we borrowed last year and we would’ve had to have borrowed another $1.7 million from our savings.”
Short continued by comparing the city’s budget to that of a standard household budget, saying it would be impractical to keep spending money from one’s own savings account and continuing to “operate as if nothing had changed,” further stating that kind of behavior is the “least conservative thing” he’d ever heard of.
Additionally with the 90-cent tax rate approved, Short said the city will be able to provide a 3% pay raise for city employees, something that could not have been accomplished with the 83-cent rate.
Immediately following the vote for the 2021 tax rate, the council moved on to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the city, which passed with a 4-1 vote in favor of the plan. Councilman Allen was the only member to vote in opposition to the $54 million budget, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2022.