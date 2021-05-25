Waynesboro City Council approves 90-cent real estate tax rate

Getting the rate approved was arguably the prime focus of the council Monday, but it isn’t the only financial aid the city will receive. Other financial assistance coming into the city includes $4.8 million from the federal American Recovery Act which Henderson said will also be able to help rebuild some of Waynesboro’s infrastructure, such as its streets and sidewalks, as well as other city services.

“We’re going to move the city forward, and we have to look at moving the city forward,” Henderson said. “That’s the reason we made the decision we made.”

Despite the mayor’s optimism, not all of the council members were pleased with the passing of the tax rate. Councilman Bruce Allen of Ward B saw the move as a disservice to the city’s residents that are still fighting to make ends meet following a challenging 2020.

He, along with Williams, voted against the 90-cent proposal.

“It’s a pitiful time to raise [a] seven cent tax increase to the citizens and to the businesses that are struggling,” Allen said. “I think it’s shameful.”