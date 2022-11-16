Waynesboro City Council briefed on potential fees for bulk item pickup

The old sofas and mattresses left outside of Waynesboro residences for a free pickup by the Waynesboro Public Works Department could soon carry a cost.

Under current policy, city residents who pay for trash pickup are allowed two free collections of the large items and yard debris annually.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp briefed City Council Monday night on a potential fee plan that would charge city residents for the pickup. Hamp’s proposal also includes a scheduled pickup of the items.

“We want to improve the effectiveness of the program,” said Hamp, who said there is a need for revenue and scheduling of pickups. In a memo to the council, Hamp said the two free collections “creates a service demand that cannot be met consistently with current and previous resource levels.”

The fee schedule proposed by Hamp was questioned by members of council Monday night. The city manager promised to return to council with an amended fee schedule. Hamp’s proposal of $75 per load for city refuse customers and $115 per load for those who are not refuse customers was deemed too costly.

Councilman Terry Short suggested a three-tier plan. Mayor Bobby Henderson said the fee schedule could start with $35 for the first pickup, $50 for a second pickup and $100 for a third. Hamp promised to come back to council with a revised plan.

The city manager told council that there is a backlog of bulk items, and said it would likely take two to three months to catch up. He said a private hauler could be contracted to help with the catch up.

The council tabled the proposal Monday night. For the change to happen, an ordinance changing the city code requires council’s approval.

Hamp said the collection of the items in Waynesboro began in early 1980s and was known as the spring cleanup. He said the program has evolved over time and is now known as the knuckle-boom collection. The knuckle-boom truck is used by public works employees to make the debris pickups.