Waynesboro City Council candidate speculates on Pelosi assault

Waynesboro Ward D City Council candidate Jim Wood speculated on possible conspiracy theories about the assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul during his most recent weekly podcast.

Wood, who manages Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton, is seeking the Ward D seat Tuesday against incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter. Wood, who has the Republican nomination for the seat, has earned endorsements from 6th District Rep. Ben Cline and Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County.

On his most recent “Liberty Room” podcast, Wood raised questions about the hammer assault on Paul Pelosi a week ago at his San Francisco home. He spoke of the broken glass being on the outside not the inside of the Pelosi house.

Wood also raised questions about the police response. Wood said he has “never seen a magic hammer that makes you wait until the police arrive and makes the glass break outside.” San Francisco police said the assault happened right after they arrived at the Pelosi home and saw Paul Pelosi in a struggle with David DePape.

Waynesboro Republican Committee Chairman Dwight Williams was also on the podcast. Williams said of the Pelosi assault, “it is funny how this all happened right before midterms.” Williams said “I mean here we are six days away and now Paul Pelosi is having surgery over a hammer incident. I don’t believe in coincidence. I believe everything is planned when it comes to politics”

Wood further offers that “you know, it’s a wonder they didn’t find Paul Pelosi laying in the floor with a noose around his neck with two white guys saying ‘this is MAGA country, this is MAGA country.’ “

When reached Friday, Wood said the podcast is simply “things that make us laugh, things we question.” He said the podcast is just like people sitting in a bar having conversation. But he questions about a rush to judgment on the Pelosi case.

“Nobody knows what happened. But everybody is jumping to their conspiracies,” said Wood, who said the Pelosi case is similar in that way to the case of actor Jesse Smollett, who was convicted of felony disorderly conduct for lying to police about a 2019 assault in Chicago.

Wood said he is a conservative, and rejects the idea that he is some kind of far right extremist.

“I am conservative about my household and how you spend my money. That is so far from a far right extremist,” he said.

Wood said his podcast audience includes conservatives and others. And if he is elected Tuesday, he said he would like to use technology to have live chats with Waynesboro residents each week to serve them better.

Pelosi was released from the hospital midweek after being treated for injuries that include a fractured skull. DePape is charged with federal kidnapping and assault charges. The San Francisco charges include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family.

Deeper into the podcast, Wood speculates that the Pelosi story will fade away after Tuesday’s midterms “because the liberal media won’t push the story anymore or they will push the narrative of this guy being a QAnon type weirdo. I think itl will just fade away.”

Williams said by phone Friday the podcast was just a case of opinion and people expressing their First Amendment rights.

“Jim Wood is going to speak his mind and that is why I support him,” Williams said.

He said any conservative who was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when the U.S. Capitol insurrection happened has been the target of media criticism.