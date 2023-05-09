Waynesboro City Council introduced ordinances Monday night that calls for a 77-cent real estate tax rate and a 2024 budget of just over $61.5 million,

The council is on track to approve both the tax rate and the budget when it meets again on May 22.

City Manager Mike Hamp had proposed a 79-cent tax rate initially. And that rate would have allowed the city to offer employees a 5 percent pay raise starting in July. But instead, when the budget and tax rate for 2024 are approved in two weeks, the 5 percent pay hike will take effect in December.

And instead of unfreezing and hiring four police officers, the city will hire two.

When the council received public input on the tax rate two weeks ago, several speakers favored the higher rate so employees could receive a pay increase over all of the fiscal year.

When Hamp introduced his budget to the council earlier this spring, he said that the area’s labor and compensation environment “has become competitive, making it more challenging to attract and retain qualified individuals to employment in the city.”

A 5 percent employee raise might “be sufficient to hold the city’s position in the regional labor market," he said.

And while the 77-cent tax rate is 13 cents lower than the current 90-cent rate, single-family residential home values climbed during the city’s recent reassessment. Those owning homes, on average, saw a nearly 30 percent increase in the value of their property.

And while new homes are being built across Waynesboro, the supply of housing in the city and the region remains low.​