Waynesboro City Council expected to vote April 25 on Sunset Park after public hearing

Waynesboro City Council is moving ahead with final consideration of whether to construct Sunset Park.

The council introduced a trio of ordinances at its Monday meeting that would provide the necessary $2.5 million in funds for the road improvements and construction of buildings at the 107-acre site on North Winchester Avenue. If the work proceeds, Sunset Park would become the city’s fifth park.

If approved, the bulk of the funding — more than $2 million — would come from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars the city has received. Other funding would include $350,000 in VDOT aid and $125,690 from the city’s fund balance in its general fund.

A council public hearing on Sunset Park is scheduled for April 25, followed by a council vote for or against the project.

Members of council have been split on whether to proceed with the project. Some have talked of the great opportunity to add to the city’s passive recreation. Others have spoken of safety concerns of locating a park at a remote location and of the need to prioritize filling police vacancies and addressing city infrastructure.

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp is expected to provide detailed information on Sunset Park during a council budget work session next week.

A pair of speakers at Monday’s council meeting urged Waynesboro City Council not to proceed with the park.

Waynesboro resident Dwight Williams told council “we need infrastructure.” Williams said the city should “buy more snow plows” and spend more dollars on city firefighters and police. Williams said the park “won’t generate revenue and help the city.”

Craig Scott of Waynesboro said the funds for Sunset Park could be applied to infrastructure and city buildings in need of repair. Scott also spoke of providing funds to help property owners repair their city homes.