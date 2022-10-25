Waynesboro City Council looks to increase city pay raises and public safety starting pay

Waynesboro City Council introduced a budget amendment ordinance Monday night that will allow the city to leverage increased sales and meals tax and motor vehicle tax revenues as well as insurance savings to increase a pay hike to all city employees for this fiscal year to 5 percent.

If approved next month by the council, the city will also be able to increase starting salaries in the city’s public safety operations to firefighters, police officers and city dispatchers. Final approval of the ordinance is set for Nov. 14.

Assistant City Manager for Finance Cameron McCormick told members of the council Monday that the city is mainly able to accomplish this because of a $400,000 savings in insurance costs, and $680,000 in additional revenues not budgeted from city meals and sales taxes and motor vehicle taxes.

McCormick said during a slide presentation that the increase in starting pay for police, firefighters and dispatchers will move Waynesboro to the middle of the local market. Once approved by council, starting police pay would go from $44,000 to $47,000 while beginning firefighters would go from $36,149 to $42,000 per year. Dispatchers would see a starting pay hike from $35,200 to $38,500 per year.

The city had budgeted a mid-year 3 percent pay hike for all employees in the 2023 budget, But City Manager Mike Hamp told council Monday night that it was obvious that 3 percent would not do enough to help Waynesboro compete.

“It became apparent that 3 percent was not going to move us into a competitive situation in the region. We need to act before the next budget,” said Hamp, speaking of the city’s 2024 fiscal year budget. IF approved by council, city workers should see the pay increase Implemented in December and January.

The city manager told council that a compensation study for the city completed three years ago had to be put on hold because of the pandemic. But now, the city is working on meeting the four-phase goal of the study that would move city employees closer to the area market.