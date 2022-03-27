Waynesboro City Council members debate proceeding on Sunset Park

For several years, the city of Waynesboro has worked to add a 107-acre site on North Winchester Avenue east of downtown and carrying a majestic view of the area to its collection of city parks.

The vision calls for Sunset Park to be equipped with an access road, recreational bike trails, a pavilion and restrooms. Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short said the park would augment the city’s commitment to passive recreation, quality of life and provide “an economic driver” for the city.

“When we make investments in the quality of life it increases property values and improves development,” Short said.

And about $2 million in city funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act would pay for the bulk of construction and road improvements.

But, as members of Waynesboro City Council consider final deliberations on the 2023 budget, there is debate about whether to proceed at this point with funding another city park. At least two members of council say they think the city needs to first fill the bulk of 16 vacancies in the police department and tackle more pressing city infrastructure needs such as roads and sidewalks.

Vice Mayor Lana Williams said she “would love the idea of a new park if we had excessive funds.” But Williams said she sees roads that need repair, crumbling sidewalks and mental health issues arising from the pandemic.

Councilman Bruce Allen, a former Waynesboro Police Department officer and Sheriff’s Office deputy, said the police department is already finding it difficult to patrol and cover the city.

“Each shift is not full right now,” Allen said.

He said he is not against Sunset Park, but against it now.

Short said the increase in starting officer pay, adding of paid holidays for city workers and plans to let officers take patrol cars home all point to the commitment to get staffing up at the police department.

Short said the adding of staff at the police department can be done while the Sunset Park project forges ahead. Even if the park project is approved, Short said “we would be into next year’s conversation about the budget before a ribbon cutting” at Sunset Park.

Allen said the logistics of policing Sunset Park with an understaffed police department concern him. As of now Allen said he receives reports of abandoned vehicles and oversized vehicles on the street.

“Safety is my first thing and not just for the citizens but for the police as well,” he said.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson said he appreciates Allen’s concerns, but said “I don’t want us to be overrun by fear about crime in the city.” Henderson said the effort to hire police officers is an active one, and he believes the city can offer protection at Sunset Park when it is needed.

“The police department can respond,” said Henderson, who said in the event of an emergency mutual aid from the Waynesboro Sheriff and Virginia State Police can be requested.

The 107 acres that encompass the Sunset Park site include the former city landfill that closed in 2003. But only 17 acres of the site were part of the landfill.