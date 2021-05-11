Waynesboro City Council nixes lowering tax rate to 83 cents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Councilman Bruce Allen said he favored the 83—cent rate out of concern for the recent lost revenues of local businesses, and the fixed incomes senior citizens must live on. Allen said new residents moving in to the city could add needed revenue. And Allen also said a portion of the $4.8 million coming to the city from the federal American Recovery Act could be used to help with city services.

Hamp said guidelines for the spending of those Recovery Act funds were just released Monday. And he said it would take time to read the 160 pages guiding the spending of those funds.

Most of those who spoke at Monday’s meeting favored keeping the current 90-cent tax rate.

City resident Robert Horowitz said “lowereing taxes in challenging times” would not be a prudent move by the council. He said it is important to properly fund police and fire services and maintain city parks and city infrastructure.

Brian Edwards, a retired city police officer and former school board member, said he is willing to pay more taxes because he is “confident the city will put the money to good use.”