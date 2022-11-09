Waynesboro City Council outcome not likely until Monday

The final results for the Waynesboro City Council elections will not be known until Monday, when the city’s electoral board holds a final canvass.

Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers said a final tabulation of absentee ballots cannot be done on Friday, because it is Veterans Day.

While Ward C candidate Kenny Lee and Ward D candidate Jim Wood have narrow leads in their races, those slim margins must withstand provisional ballots and a final count of absentee ballots.

Lee is leading Jeremy Sloat in Ward C by 57 votes, and Wood maintains a 21-vote lead over incumbent Councilman Sam Hostetter in Ward D.

The electoral board was set to look at provisional ballots Wednesday. Jeffers said she was still looking for about 150 absentee ballots to come in. But the ballots had to be postmarked no later than Tuesday, and it is not clear what impact those ballots would have on the Ward C and Ward D council races.

With the remaining absentee ballots spread out over four city wards, the question is it would be enough to change the outcome in Ward C and Ward D.

Hostetter, the lone incumbent among the four council candidates, said Tuesday night he wanted to wait until the final votes are tabulated.

“We’ll play it out and have the final answer,” he said Tuesday night.

Lee said while he expected to emerge victorious, he wanted to wait for the final result as well.

Tuesday’s election was the first council election held in November and the first under a ward-based voting system. Previously, Waynesboro voters elected members of council under an at-large method, meaning all registered voters could vote for all council seats.