Waynesboro City Council reexamines car tax rates after assessments come in

Waynesboro City Council plans to lower the tax rate on motor vehicles for the second time this year after the assessment on vehicles came in 39 percent higher than in 2021.

The increase in car values is attributed to a lack of available new vehicles because of the supply chain and the scarcity of available used cars.

The council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 12 regarding the rate on vehicles, which had previously been lowered from $3.25 to $2.75 per $100. The council has agreed to at least lower the rate further to $2.65, but will vote on a final rate Oct. 12.

Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue Sabrina von Schilling told council Wednesday night that there are a range of increases. She pointed to a used Toyota Camry’s value increasing 26 percent while other vehicles didn’t go up as much.

But von Schilling told council “taxpayers will see some sort of increase” in their tax bills when the bills are mailed out later this month.

Waynesboro City Council and other Virginia localities have the option to lower car taxes after the General Assembly passed legislation during the 2022 session allowing for adjustments for this year and through 2024. The legislation allows for the separation of car taxes from other personal property categories.

Members of Waynesboro City Council agreed Wednesday night to use a lower rate of $2.65 per $100 as a starting place for bringing some relief to taxpayers.

Councilman Terry Short did ask city government for “the spectrum of the impact” on car owners, believing it would help with the public dialogue.

Councilman Same Hostetter said it is important for the council “to find a reasonable alternative” in the rates for city residents.

Even if council agrees on the $2.65 rate, the city would derive an additional $500,000 in revenue from car tax payments this year than last, according to Assistant Waynesboro City Manager Cameron McCormick.

Car taxes will be due in full to the city by Dec. 5.