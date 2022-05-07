Waynesboro City Council to address tax rate on vehicles for 2023

Waynesboro City Council will do its part Monday to make the pain of paying personal property taxes on motor vehicles not as severe despite escalating car values.

Recognizing that the value of new and used cars has increased wildly during the pandemic, the council is expected to approve a 50-cent reduction in the rate of property taxes on motor vehicles for the 2023 budget, going from $3.25 per $100 to $2.75 per $100.

The Virginia General Assembly recently passed legislation to allow local governments to adjust personal property taxes on just motor vehicles in recognition of the recent surging new and used car values. The General Assembly legislation has a three-year limit.

Despite this action expected by Waynesboro City Council on Monday, Waynesboro Commissioner of the Revenue Sabrina von Schilling said the likelihood is that “you will see an increase in your tax bill” later this year.

She stays on top of the car values through J.D. Power.

“It’s all over the place,” von Schilling said of the increased auto values. Some cars are up 17 percent, others 37 percent.

“People are buying vehicles with 100,000 miles and paying $40,000,” von Schilling said.

Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury said she is aware of people trading in two-year-old vehicles and getting more than the original purchase price. Shrewsbury said she has three family vehicles all older than seven years.

Their value has increased 21 percent.

And the spike in car values is not expected to end soon, according to Shrewsbury.

“J.D. Power has said it would not improve in 2023, but that things would start stabilizing in 2024,” Shrewsbury said.

Shrewsbury said thus far, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors have not made any changes in the tax rate on motor vehicles. The rate in Augusta County is now $2.60 per $100.

It was the perfect storm that led to the spike in the value of new and used cars.

The 2020 pandemic led to auto manufacturers making personal protective equipment, which slowed the production of new vehicles. Then there was the lack of computer chips, a vital component of new vehicles.

The result is that the value of used vehicles surged. And while increased value isn’t a bad thing, it can prove painful when it comes time to pay the annual car tax payment to your local government.

Cameron McCormick, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for finance, said the city hopes that the adjustment in its tax rate for motor vehicles has the desired effect.

“We are trying to create a normal revenue stream,” he said. “We are trying to hold the line.”

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter said the intent is not capitalize on the overheated values of cars.

“We want to create a natural progression,” he said of the car tax revenues.

